Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Updated April 4th, 2024 at 22:43 IST

'I Don't Need the United Nations to Tell Me...': EAM Jaishankar Dismisses Remark on Indian Elections

EAM Jaishankar dismissed the remark made by a senior UN official by saying that the people of India will ensure that the upcoming elections are fair and free.

Reported by: Digital Desk
S Jaishankar
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. | Image:PTI
  • 2 min read
Thiruvananthapuram: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, on Thursday, pushed back against a remark made by a UN official regarding the state of elections in India, with the EAM stating that he does not need the UN to tell him that elections in the nation should be ‘free and fair'. His comments came as a response to a query posed to him as he was campaigning for BJP candidate and ministerial colleague Rajeev Chandrasekhar. It may be recalled that last week, Stephane Dujarric, spokesperson for the UN Secretary-General, was asked about supposed ‘political unrest’ in India ahead of the upcoming elections. The question was asked in context to the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and the freezing of the opposition Congress Party's bank accounts. 

Dujarric responded by saying “What we very much hope that in India, as in any country that is having elections, that everyone’s rights are protected, including political and civil rights, and everyone is able to vote in an atmosphere that is free and fair."

During an interaction with reporters on Thursday, EAM Jaishankar dismissed Dujarric's comment and said “I don't need the United Nations to tell me our elections should be free and fair. I have the people of India. The people of India will ensure that elections are free and fair. So, don't worry about it.”

He also noted that the spokesperson's remark was made in response to a “very loaded question” during a press briefing at the UN.  

With inputs from PTI.

Published April 4th, 2024 at 22:43 IST

