Gaza: The Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) demolished the home of Amar Odeh, a Palestinian terrorist responsible for killing two Israelis in a stabbing spree last summer. The swift demolition action occurred in the West Bank city of Salfit, where Odeh's family resided. The Israeli Army has also released a video of the entire operation of planting explosives and eventually blowing away the house to rubble.

According to reports, Odeh went on a rampage in the central city of Holon on August 4, last year, killing Rina Daniv and Avraham Somechi, and wounding two others. He was subsequently shot dead by a police officer at the scene.

The IDF's demolition of Odeh's home is part of Israel's policy to raze the homes of Palestinians accused of carrying out deadly attacks. The Israeli Defence Forces’ policy has been in place for decades, with the aim of deterring terrorists and punishing those responsible for violent acts.

Israel's actions have been met with criticism from human rights groups, who argue that the policy constitutes collective punishment and violates international law. However, Israel maintains that the demolitions are necessary to prevent future attacks and protect its citizens.

Amid ongoing tensions between Israel and Hamas, with periodic outbreaks of violence in the Gaza Strip, the two sides are also involved in ensuring the release of hostages. So far, hundreds of Palestinians have been released by Israel in exchange for 24 living hostages by Hamas in Gaza on 6 various days, since the ceasefire agreement on 19 January. On Thursday, Hamas released the bodies of four hostages to Israel.

Notably, the conflict between Israel and Hamas has resulted in massive damage to infrastructure and loss of life on both sides.