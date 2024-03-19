IDF Launches Overnight Raid in Gaza's Al Shifa Hospital, Detains 80 People

Advertisement

Gaza City – Intense fighting commenced between Hamas terrorists and Israeli troops after the Israel Defence Force (IDF) launched an overnight raid at Gaza’s largest medical facility, the Al-Shifa Hospital. As Israel continued with its ground operation in the coastal enclave, they managed to seize control of the strategically situated medical complex in an early morning raid. The Israeli military officials noted that the troops were “continuing precise operations in the Shifa hospital to thwart terrorism” and had killed 20 Hamas militants there. The list of Hamas terrorists who died during the raid included Faiq Mabhouh, whom they identified as the head of the operations directorate of Hamas’s internal security.

In the intelligence update, the Israeli forces mentioned that at least 80 people were detained by the Israeli forces and one soldier was killed in the raid, The Guardian reported. Meanwhile, the Israeli officials mentioned that the raids were conducted based on the “intelligence information" which indicated "the use of the hospital by senior Hamas terrorists to command attacks”. Shortly after the raid was conducted in the Gaza hospital, the White House stated that US President Joe Biden spoke to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in their first call since mid-February. Jake Sullivan, the US national security adviser, described the call as “businesslike” and mentioned that the president had refuted “straw man” arguments put forward by the Israeli premier.

Operational Update: Hamas terrorist funds found inside Shifa Hospital.



Along with the funds themselves were notes thanking the Hamas and Islamic Jihad terrorists for their “good work”.



Watch and see for yourselves: pic.twitter.com/ghABxEHapH — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) March 18, 2024

Israel eliminates Hamas' top commander

During the Monday press briefing, US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan confirmed the reports that Israel has killed the top Hamas commander amid the ongoing conflict in Gaza. While speaking to reporters at a regular press briefing, Sullivan stated that Israel has made “significant progress” against Hamas and has managed to break battalions and kill thousands of fighters in the Gaza region, Fox News reported. Among the thousands of fighters, Sullivan noted that Hamas' top commander Marwan Issa was also killed in the operation conducted by Israel last week.

"The rest of the top leaders are in hiding, likely deep in the Hamas tunnel network, and justice will come for them too," Sullivan told the reporters at the press briefing on Monday. With this, the US National Security advisor became the first American government official to confirm Issa's death. It is pertinent to note that Sullivan's comments on the matter came hours after Israeli forces launched a raid at the al Shifa Hospital in Gaza City. The authorities accused Hamas militants of using the hospital as their base. The Israel Defence Force (IDF) mentioned that they had killed Faiq Mabhouh, Hamas’ top official in internal security. However, they also informed that an IDF soldier was killed during the operation.