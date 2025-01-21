‘If India Does Not Extradite Hasina…’: Bangladesh May Seek Global Intervention Over Deposed PM’s Repatriation

Dhaka: Bangladesh's interim government on Tuesday said if necessary it will seek international intervention over the repatriation of the deposed Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Law Adviser Asif Nazrul said that if New Delhi refuses to return Hasina, it would constitute a violation of the extradition treaty between Bangladesh and India, according to the Daily Star newspaper.

Hasina, 77, has been living in India since August 5 last year when she fled Bangladesh following a massive student-led protest that toppled her 16-year regime.

Bangladesh ICT Has Issued Arrest Warrants

Bangladesh's International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) has issued arrest warrants for Hasina and several former Cabinet ministers, advisers, and military and civil officials for “crimes against humanity and genocide”.

Earlier, Dhaka sent a diplomatic note to New Delhi seeking the extradition of Hasina.

"We have written a letter for extradition. If India does not extradite Sheikh Hasina, it will be a clear violation of the extradition treaty between Bangladesh and India," Nazrul said.

'Will Seek Global Intervention'

In that case, he said, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs will take necessary steps to address the matter within the international community. The foreign ministry is also making efforts and a red alert has already been issued, the law adviser added.

"We are doing everything we can. The government will continue all efforts to bring Sheikh Hasina back. If necessary, international support will be sought," Nazrul said.

Conditions Under Which Extradition Can Be Refused

Under the provisions of the India-Bangladesh extradition treaty, extradition may be refused if the offence is one of a "political character".

Another clause said a person convicted of an extradition offence may not be extradited unless the person was sentenced to imprisonment or other form of detention for a period of four months or more.

The relations between India and Bangladesh came under strain after Muhammad Yunus-led interim government came to power.