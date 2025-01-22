‘If We Don’t Make A Deal…’: Trump Threatens Putin With Sanctions, Calls For End To Ukraine War

New Delhi, India: US President Donald Trump made a fiery statement urging Russia to end the ongoing war in Ukraine, calling the conflict "ridiculous" and unnecessary. In a bold warning, Trump said, "If we don't make a 'deal,' and soon, I have no other choice but to impose high taxes, tariffs, and sanctions on Russian exports to the U.S. and other allied countries." He criticized the "Radical Left's Russia, Russia, Russia hoax" and claimed the war would never have started under his presidency.