‘I’ll Teach You How To Fight’: UAE President’s Banter With Captain Smit Machchhar Goes Viral | WATCH

Abu Dhabi: A heart-warming and light-hearted exchange between United Arab Emirates President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Indian pilot Captain Smit Machchhar has taken social media by storm.

The viral moment unfolded during a ceremony in Abu Dhabi where President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed conferred the First Class Order of Zayed II, one of the country's prestigious civilian honours, upon Captain Machchhar and his Flydubai crew members for their extraordinary bravery during a severe mid-air emergency.

During the ceremony, official footage captured the UAE leader warmly embracing the hero pilot and taking a moment to inspect the prominent stitches across Machchhar’s head. The pilot suffered serious head injuries after surviving a violent assault inside the cockpit when his co-pilot attacked him with an axe during a Dubai-to-Tel Aviv flight carrying over 170 passengers.

Despite sustaining a severe skull fracture, Machchhar unlocked the cockpit door, enabling assistance that neutralised the attacker and saved the aircraft from plunging.

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A Light-Hearted Moment Following High Honour

In the widely shared clip, the conversation turned playful when the UAE president enquired about the pilot's recovery.

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed says, “When will you heal?" Captain Smit Machchhar replies, “In two months, Your Highness.” Then Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed said, “So I have an idea. When you heal, I want to have a session with you to train you how to fight.”

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The unexpected banter drew bright smiles and chuckles from onlookers and crew members. Deeply honoured by the gesture, Captain Machchhar responded warmly, saying, “It’s my biggest honour, Your Highness.”

Worldwide Praise for Heroic Actions

Footage of the exchange circulated across major platforms, drawing thousands of messages praising the UAE leader’s warmth and humility along with widespread admiration for Captain Machchhar's resolve.

The flight crew were recognised by state authorities for their extraordinary sense of duty, calmness under duress, and quick tactical actions that ensured the safety of everyone on board.

As Captain Machchhar continues his recovery, the brief banter stands out as a memorable tribute to resilience and camaraderie in the face of crisis.