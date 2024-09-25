Published 03:02 IST, September 26th 2024
IMF Approves USD 7 Billion Bailout For Debt-Ridden Pakistan, 1st Tranche Expected This Month
IMF board approves USD 7 billion bailout for Pakistan. According to the reports, the tranche of USD 1.1 billion is expected this month.
- World News
- 3 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
IMF board approves USD 7 bn bailout for Pakistan, with tranche of USD 1.1 bn expected this month | Image: AP/ Representational
- Listen to this article
- 3 min read
Advertisement
03:02 IST, September 26th 2024