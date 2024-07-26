Published 23:59 IST, July 26th 2024
Imran Khan’s Party Prevented From Demonstrations in Islamabad Amid Mass Arrests of Protestors
Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) were prevented from doing protests in Islamabad, mass arrests were carried out in other parts of the nation.
- World
- 4 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Edited by: Digital Desk
PTI activists held demonstrations against detention of party chief Imran Khan | Image: X
- Listen to this article
- 4 min read
Advertisement
23:59 IST, July 26th 2024