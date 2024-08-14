Published 17:15 IST, August 14th 2024
In Gaza's Crisis, Girls Forced to Cut Their Hair Due to Severe Shortages of Soap and Water
Gaza is struggling with severe shortages of essential items, including combs, shampoo, soap, and period products.
- World News
- 1 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
In Gaza's Crisis, Girls Forced to Cut Their Hair Due to Severe Shortages of Soap and Water | Image: (AP Photo/Ismael Abu Dayyah)
- Listen to this article
- 1 min read
Advertisement
17:15 IST, August 14th 2024