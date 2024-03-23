Advertisement

London: After days of speculation, Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton on Friday, in her video message on social media Instagram revealed that she has been diagnosed with abdominal cancer recently and is now undergoing preventative chemotherapy treatment. She said that she had undergone surgery in the month of January earlier and is now undergoing chemotherapy treatment to cure the cancer detected in her abdominal area. Posting this message on her social media account, Kate Middleton, while thanking everyone for their concerns and wishes for the recovery, also urged people to give her and her family some time, space and privacy as she completes her treatment.

The 42-year-old wife of heir-to-the-throne Prince William in her video message stated that she spent two weeks in hospital in January, when she underwent major abdominal surgery in London. During that time the cancer was not detected. However, post surgery tests indicated the presence of cancerous symptoms.

Kate Middleton thanked people for their concerns and support

Posting a video on her Instagram account, Middleton thanked people for their concerns and messages. She said, “I want to take this opportunity to say thank you personally for all the wonderful messages of support and for your understanding whilst I've been recovering from surgery. It has been an incredibly tough couple of months for our entire family, but I have had a fantastic medical team who have taken great care of me for which I am so grateful.”

“In January, I underwent major abdominal surgery in London and at the time it was thought that my condition was non-cancerous. The surgery was successful, however, tests after the operation found cancer had been present. My medical team thereafter suggested that I should go under a course of preventive chemotherapy and I am now in early stages of that treatment,” she stated.

“This of course came as a huge shock and William and I have been doing everything we can to process and manage this privately for the sake of our young family,” the Princess of Wales said.

“As you can imagine this has taken time. It has taken me time to recover from major surgery in order to start my treatment. But most importantly, it has taken us time to explain everything to George, Charlotte and Louis in a way that is appropriate for them and to reassure them that I'm going to be ok. As I have said to them, I am well and getting stronger everyday by focusing on the things that will help me heal in my mind, body and spirits,” Kate Middleton added.



Talking about the support and care she has been receiving from her husband Prince William and her family, she stated, “Having William by my side is a great source of comfort and reassurance too. As is the love, support and kindness that has been shown by so many of you. It means so much to us both. We hope that you'll understand that as a family we now need some time, space and privacy while I complete my treatment.”

She even took the opportunity to send a supportive message to all those fighting cancer in any form saying, “My work has always brought me a deep sense of joy and I look forward to being back when I am able. But for now I must focus on making a full recovery. At this time, I am also thinking of all those whose lives have been affected by cancer. For everyone facing this disease in whatever form, please do not lose faith or hope. You are not alone.”

