Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Updated March 8th, 2024 at 12:09 IST

Incredible Video Of Giant Gorilla Obstructing Traffic To Allow His Family To Pass Goes Viral | WATCH

Viral Video: The gorilla family is crossing the road as the male Silverback is blocking it, and a group of explorers and tourists are standing next to the bush

Reported by: Pritam Saha
Amazing Video Of A Massive Gorilla Blocking Traffic To Let His Family Pass Goes Viral
Amazing Video Of A Massive Gorilla Blocking Traffic To Let His Family Pass Goes Viral | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Viral: A big male gorilla in the middle of the forest displayed tremendous strength by blocking a road so that its family could pass. A large gorilla can be seen in the video stopping in the middle of the road while his family passes by. Spectators can be seen taking pictures of this rare occasion as the Alpha Gorilla displays his instinct to defend his family. When his family needed to cross the road, a silverback gorilla prompted it to stop. Since being re-shared on X (previously Twitter) on Friday, the old BBC Earth footage has received a ton of views. 

Silverbacks: Group Leaders

A troop, or family, consists of one male gorilla who serves as the group's leader. Silverbacks are the male gorillas who are in charge of the troop. According to Nyungwe Forest National Park, silverbacks can toss or hoist up to 815 kg and are powerful than twenty humans. The head of the family, according to Zoo Atlanta, is the silverback gorilla, whose responsibilities include guarding the group, mediating disputes, and procreating with the females to pass on his genes. The other members of the family create their own hierarchy beneath the silverback. An amazing video of a male gorilla displaying his power and skillfully ensuring the troops' safety has gone viral online.

Family Protection

The silverback gorilla in the video leads the group from the front, and it crosses a human gravel road along the way. When the gorilla notices tourists visiting the jungle, it suddenly steps out into the center of the road, imposing its enormous presence. It froze and stared fixedly at the front without twitching or looking sideways. With confidence in the silverback's protection, the other gorilla family members fearlessly make their way across the road. Both adult and baby gorillas are present in the group.

The gorilla family is crossing the road as the male Silverback is blocking it, and a group of explorers and tourists are standing next to the bush, a few meters away from the crossing troop, watching in shock and snapping pictures. Some distance away, a small truck, fully laden with sacks, has also come to a stop. A baby on the back of one of the final gorillas to cross. Just as the last gorilla comes out of the bush, a seemingly courageous photographer approaches the group. Before the photographer can move away, it instantly stops and makes a low guttural sound at the human's misbehavior. 

Normally calm creatures, gorillas can inflict significant harm when they feel threatened.

Published March 8th, 2024 at 12:09 IST

ViralWorld News

