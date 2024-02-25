Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 25th, 2024 at 16:08 IST

Incredible Video Of Male Crab Protecting His Partner From An Annoying Human Teasing Her Goes Viral

Viral Video: A male crab surprised everyone by doing something unexpected when the man began to tease the female crab.

Pritam Saha
Crab Protects His Friend
Crab Protects His Friend | Image:X
Viral: The duty of a husband is to protect his wife. This rule applies to all animals and birds, not just humans. A crab showed a perfect example of a over-protective husband when a man started teasing his wife. Most have probably seen the crab. Crab-catching and eating may occur during the rainy season. Maybe most people, though, haven't witnessed another side of the crab's life. It’s such a unique sight. 

The Amazing Video

Millions of images and videos of animals can be found on social media platforms. One could argue that animal-related content ranks among the most viewed online content types. Wildlife enthusiasts frequently invest hours in the forest to capture the ideal shot or breathtaking clip. In one such video, a male crab surprised everyone by doing something unexpected when the man began to tease the female crab. This 10-second video shows a crab defending its partner. A male and female crab are shown in this video sitting on the sand when someone begins to harass the female. When the male crab notices this, he advances and positions himself in front of his partner, preventing anyone from touching his female friend. He holds her close to his chest.

Netizens Reaction

An account named 'Nature Is Amazing' has posted this video on X, which was formerly Twitter. "Watch this male crab protecting female crab when an annoying human tries messing with her. Incredible!" as stated in the caption. On social media, people are really enjoying this video. Individuals are responding to it with a variety of remarks and emotions in addition to sharing it with one another. Many people commented on this video, saying that having a good husband makes things like this!

Everyone wants what's best for themselves and everyone around them. It's natural. We run to their aid and ease their suffering the moment something bothers them. After seeing this video, you'll realize that other living things share our way of thinking in addition to humans. The friendship between two crabs shown in this video is incredible and thrilling at the same time. For the same reason, the video is currently trending on social media.

Published February 25th, 2024 at 16:08 IST

