India a Great Country, Deserves to be Included in List of Global Superpowers: Putin
Putin emphasized that Russia sees India as a significant partner, one with whom it shares a relationship built on mutual respect and shared values.
Moscow: Russian President Vladimir Putin has praised India’s emergence as a global power, stating that the country deserves recognition as a ‘superpower’. Speaking at the Valdai Discussion Club in Sochi on Thursday, Putin described India as a ‘great country’ with a strong economy, rich cultural heritage, and a population of over a billion people. According to him, these qualities make India a leading force on the world stage.
Putin noted that India is among the fastest-growing economies in the world. “With its billion-and-a-half population, ancient culture, and very good prospects for further growth, India deserves to be included in the list of global superpowers,” he said.
India-Russia Relation Continues to Grow in all Directions: Putin
He also highlighted the longstanding relationship between Russia and India, which he said continues to grow in all directions. As per Putin, trade between the two countries is reaching almost $60 billion, and the collaboration has expanded year after year. “We are developing our ties with India in all areas,” he said, adding that India has shown impressive economic growth with a 7.4 percent annual increase in GDP , which is among the highest globally.
Putin further mentioned the Soviet Union’s support for India during its independence and said this historic bond has laid the foundation for a relationship ‘unique in terms of quality and trust.’ According to him, this trust provides a base for advancing partnerships across various sectors.
In his address, Putin emphasized that Russia sees India as a significant partner, one with whom it shares a relationship built on mutual respect and shared values. He assured that Russia is committed to further strengthening its ties with India in the years to come.
