sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Paris Olympics | Mumbai Rains | Kargil Vijay Diwas | Joe Biden | Donald Trump | NEET-UG | Union Budget 2024 |

Published 16:05 IST, July 12th 2024

India Abstains from UN Resolution Urging End to Russia's Ukraine Offensive

India has abstained in the UN General Assembly on a resolution that demanded that Russia immediately cease its aggression against Ukraine and urgently withdraw its military

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
UN General Assembly
India has abstained in the UN General Assembly on a resolution that demanded that Russia immediately cease its aggression against Ukraine and urgently withdraw its military | Image: PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

16:05 IST, July 12th 2024