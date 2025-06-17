India Begins Evacuating Students From Iran Amid Escalating Israel-Iran Conflict; Control Room Set Up

As tensions between Israel and Iran continue to escalate, the Indian government has begun relocating and evacuating its citizens from Iran to ensure their safety. On Monday, officials confirmed that a group of around 100 Indian students had reached the Armenia border and were expected to be flown out soon.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), approximately 10,000 Indian nationals are currently in Iran, including around 6,000 students. In light of increasing Israeli airstrikes on Tehran and other areas, the Indian Embassy in Tehran is actively monitoring the security situation and has started moving Indian students to safer locations within the country.

So far, nearly 600 students from Tehran have been relocated to Qom, while students from Shiraz and Isfahan are being shifted to Yazd.

External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar has been in contact with Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan and UAE Deputy Prime Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan to discuss the evolving situation.

In a statement, the MEA said, “The Indian Embassy in Tehran is continuously monitoring the security situation and engaging Indian students in Iran to ensure their safety.

In some cases, students are being relocated with the Embassy’s facilitation to safer places within Iran. Other feasible options are also under examination.”

The embassy has also advised all Indian nationals and Persons of Indian Origin (PIOs) in Iran to remain calm, avoid unnecessary movement, follow safety guidelines issued by local authorities, and stay connected through official communication channels.

Israel-Iran Conflict Escalates

The crisis intensified on Monday as Iran launched a fresh wave of missile strikes targeting Israel, reportedly killing at least eight people. In response, the Israeli military warned hundreds of thousands of people in central Tehran to evacuate.

The area includes key infrastructure such as state television headquarters, major hospitals, and government buildings.

Israeli forces claimed to have gained air superiority over Tehran and confirmed targeted strikes on ten Quds Force command centres within the city. The Quds Force is a special unit of Iran’s Revolutionary Guard responsible for external military operations.

Since the start of the conflict, more than 370 missiles and hundreds of drones have been launched by Iran toward Israel. At least 24 people have died in Israel and over 500 have been injured.

The situation remains volatile following Israel's initial strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities and military leaders, aimed at preventing the country from further advancing its nuclear capabilities.

24x7 Control Room and Helpline Details

In response to the crisis, the Indian Ministry of External Affairs has established a 24x7 control room in New Delhi to assist Indian nationals.

The MEA has also issued emergency contact numbers for Indian citizens in Iran.

MEA Control Room

Toll-Free: 1800 118 797

Phone: +91-11-23012113 / 23014104 / 23017905

WhatsApp: +91 9968291988

Email: situationroom@mea.gov.in

Embassy of India – Tehran Emergency Contacts

Call Only: +98 9128109115, +98 9128109109

WhatsApp: +98 901044557, +98 9015993320, +91 8086871709

Other Regions:

Bandar Abbas: +98 9177699036

Zahedan: +98 9396356649

Email: cons.tehran@mea.gov.in