India Declares 3-Day State Mourning On Passing Of Pope Francis

New Delhi: The Central government of India declared a three-day state mourning to honour Pope Francis, the first Latin American leader of the Roman Catholic Church, who passed away at 88 on Monday.

As the first non-European Pope in nearly 1,300 years, his death marked two days of mourning on April 22 and 23 in India, with an additional day on the funeral date.

During this period, the national flag will be at half-mast across India on buildings where it is regularly flown, and no official entertainment will occur.

In a statement, the Ministry of Home Affairs said, "His Holiness Pope Francis, Supreme Pontiff of the Holy See passed away on April 21. As a mark of respect, three-day state mourning shall be observed throughout India."

Confirming the death of the Pope, the Vatican, in a video statement said his 12-year papacy was marked by various health challenges.

In a statement published by Vatican on its Telegram channel, Cardinal Kevin Farrell said, "This morning at 7:35 am (0535 GMT) the Bishop of Rome, Francis, returned to the home of the Father."

In his Easter Sunday address, delivered to over 35,000 people, Francis advocated for freedom of thought, religion, and expression, condemning anti-Semitism and the alarming situation in Gaza.

Unable to personally deliver his 'Urbi et Orbi' benediction, an associate had read it on the Pope's behalf.

Pope Of Slums

Known as 'the Pope of the slums,' Francis was widely celebrated for his dedication to the poor and marginalised.

His ministry, both in Argentina and as pope, focused on visiting impoverished communities and championing social justice, positioning the Church as a sanctuary for the oppressed.

Who will be the next pope?

A new pope has not yet been selected. The College of Cardinals, comprising senior Catholic clergy, many of whom were appointed by Pope Francis, will choose his successor.

Over 240 Cardinals Globally