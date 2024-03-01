English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Updated March 1st, 2024 at 19:31 IST

India Expresses 'Deep Shock' at Loss of Civilian Lives in Israeli Firing in Northern Gaza

India on March 1 expressed objection to humanitarian suffering in the besieged enclave as Israeli firing claimed lives of 112 people and wounded over 700.

Gaza israel hamas civilians
EAM S Jaishankar and the Gaza civilians clambering around food truck. | Image:X/AP
India on Friday expressed 'deep shock’ over the mounting civilian deaths in the northern Gaza as Israeli troops allegedly opened fire on the desperate Palestinians who flocked the aid truck. India on March 1 expressed objection to humanitarian suffering in the besieged enclave as Israeli firing claimed the lives of 112 people and wounded over 700 others.

Witnesses and the medics were reported saying that the hungry Gazans gathered near the humanitarian aid truck in the hope of getting food as the UN warned that the enclave was on the brink of famine. Israeli forces "targeted a gathering of thousands of citizens while they were waiting to receive food aid,” they said. Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said the casualties were the result of "a violent gathering of Gazan residents" around aid trucks. The Israeli forces added that the stampede left dozens of people "injured as a result of being crushed and trampled." 

‘We are deeply shocked at the loss of lives in Northern Gaza’

India condemned the killing of the civilians saying, ”We are deeply shocked at the loss of lives in Northern Gaza yesterday during the delivery of humanitarian assistance.” In a statement, the Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal added, that “such loss of civilian lives and the larger humanitarian situation in Gaza continues to be a cause for extreme concern.” Jaiswal continued, “We reiterate our call for safe and timely delivery of humanitarian aid and assistance.”

In the visuals emerging from the scene, Israeli forces can be seen firing shots at the crossing point between the north and south of the Gaza Strip. Several civilians were shot dead and others were wounded and left in the war-torn debris-strewn grounds. 

While some civilians were rushed to the hospital, Gaza no longer has any fully functional medical facilities. Doctors at Gaza City's biggest hospital, Al Shifa, have been struggling to cope due to lack of medicines and equipment to treat patients. In a statement, a White House National Security Council spokesperson said, “We mourn the loss of innocent life and recognize the dire humanitarian situation in Gaza, where innocent Palestinians are just trying to feed their families.” He added, “This underscores the importance of expanding and sustaining the flow of humanitarian assistance into Gaza, including through a potential temporary cease-fire.”

Published March 1st, 2024 at 19:31 IST

