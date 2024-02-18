English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement
Previous StoryNext Story

Updated February 17th, 2024 at 23:14 IST

India Has Been Pushing for a 2-State Solution for Decades: Jaishankar at Munich Conference

While highlighting India's support for the two state solution to the Palestine issue, Jaishankar said that many countries are now urgently pushing for the same.

Digital Desk
Jaishankar
Minister of External Affairs Dr. S Jaishankar. | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

NEW DELHI: While speaking at an interactive session of the Munich Security Conference, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said that India has always remained steadfast in pushing for a two-state solution to the Palestine question. He also noted that an increasing number of nations now not only support this solution but even consider it “more urgent” amidst the ongoing conflict in Gaza. 

While elaborating on the Indian position with regard to the conflict, EAM Jaishankar laid out four broad points. 

Advertisement

First, he said that that the events of October 7 must be treated and labelled as an act of terrorism with no room for justifications or caveats. 

Second, he said that Israel, even as it responds to the events of October 7, must remain mindful of civilian casualties as it has international humanitarian obligations. 

Advertisement

Point number three, he said, was that the return of the hostages taken by Hamas and other affliated groups is imperative. 

Finally, for point number four, EAM Jaishankar said that there was not only a need for a sustainable humanitarian corridor to be established in Gaza but also some provision needs to be made for a long term fix to the core situation. Otherwise, he said, there would be a recurrence of such events. 

Advertisement

Israel has been continuing its military offensive in Gaza as part of its retaliation to the unprecedented attack on Israeli cities by Hamas on October 7.

Hamas killed around 1,200 people in Israel and kidnapped more than 220 others some of whom were released during a brief ceasefire.

Advertisement

Over 25,000 people have been killed in Gaza in the Israeli offensive, according to Gaza health authorities.

India has been calling for de-escalation of the situation and creating conditions for an early resumption of direct peace negotiations towards a two-state solution to the Palestine issue.  

Advertisement

With inputs from PTI.

Advertisement

Published February 17th, 2024 at 23:14 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Previous StoryNext Story
Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Shanaya Kapoor

Shanaya Dons Athleisure

18 minutes ago
Sidhanth Chaturvedi

Siddhant Hits The Gym

19 minutes ago
Surbhi Chandna and Shrenu Parikh

Surbhi shares video

19 minutes ago
Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena's Fashion Goals

20 minutes ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara's Day Out

20 minutes ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Caught On Camera

an hour ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia Arrives at Airport

4 hours ago
Nakkul Mehta

Nakkul's Son's B'day

6 hours ago
Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika

6 hours ago
Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Samantha At Sathyabama

6 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul-Jackky At Temple

7 hours ago
Sussanne Khan

Sussanne Goes Stylish

7 hours ago
Mrunal Thakur

Mrunal Stuns In Black

7 hours ago
Boman Irani

Boman Irani Gets Clicked

7 hours ago
Nikhil Sidharth

Nikhil Enjoys Flight

7 hours ago
Actor Sidharth

Siddharth Sings A Song

7 hours ago
Vidyut Jammval

Vidyut At Airport

7 hours ago
Urvashi Rautela

Urvashi on NBK109 Set

7 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Cole Sprouse Reveals He Never Met FRIENDS Cast Post Stint On The Show

    Entertainment8 minutes ago

  2. Emily In Paris Star Ashley Returns To Work After 'Critical' Septic Shock

    Entertainment12 minutes ago

  3. Not a Surveillance Satellite: ISRO on Collaborative Effort with NASA

    Science15 minutes ago

  4. Add These Vegetables To Your Diet For Thick And Long Hair

    Galleries15 minutes ago

  5. UFC 298 live streaming: How to watch MMA event live?

    Sports 16 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo