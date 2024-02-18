India Has Been Pushing for a 2-State Solution for Decades: Jaishankar at Munich Conference

Advertisement

NEW DELHI: While speaking at an interactive session of the Munich Security Conference, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said that India has always remained steadfast in pushing for a two-state solution to the Palestine question. He also noted that an increasing number of nations now not only support this solution but even consider it “more urgent” amidst the ongoing conflict in Gaza.

While elaborating on the Indian position with regard to the conflict, EAM Jaishankar laid out four broad points.

First, he said that that the events of October 7 must be treated and labelled as an act of terrorism with no room for justifications or caveats.

Second, he said that Israel, even as it responds to the events of October 7, must remain mindful of civilian casualties as it has international humanitarian obligations.

Point number three, he said, was that the return of the hostages taken by Hamas and other affliated groups is imperative.

Finally, for point number four, EAM Jaishankar said that there was not only a need for a sustainable humanitarian corridor to be established in Gaza but also some provision needs to be made for a long term fix to the core situation. Otherwise, he said, there would be a recurrence of such events.

Israel has been continuing its military offensive in Gaza as part of its retaliation to the unprecedented attack on Israeli cities by Hamas on October 7.

Hamas killed around 1,200 people in Israel and kidnapped more than 220 others some of whom were released during a brief ceasefire.

Over 25,000 people have been killed in Gaza in the Israeli offensive, according to Gaza health authorities.

India has been calling for de-escalation of the situation and creating conditions for an early resumption of direct peace negotiations towards a two-state solution to the Palestine issue.

With inputs from PTI.