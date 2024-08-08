Published 20:33 IST, August 8th 2024
India In Touch With Bangladesh Army To Create Safe Passage For Its Nationals Amid Unrest
Bangladesh is going through highly unstable times after government fell down, Army coup against Hasina, leading to violence at many places in the country.
- World
2 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Edited by: Shashwat Bhandari
Armored vehicles of the Bangladesh Army are seen on a street in Dhaka, Bangladesh amid unrest. | Image: AP
- 2 min read
