Published 21:22 IST, July 21st 2024
India Is Not Going to Abandon Its Relationship with Russia: US NSA on PM Modi’s Visit to Moscow
There is no tangible evidence of India deepening its military and technology relationship with Russia, US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said.
- World
- 3 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
India Is Not Going to Abandon Its Relationship with Russia: US NSA on PM Modi’s Visit to Moscow | Image: ANI
- Listen to this article
- 3 min read
Advertisement
21:22 IST, July 21st 2024