sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Israel-Hamas War | NEET Scam | Puja Khedkar | Kerala Landslides | US Elections | Monsoon Fury | Paris Olympics |
  • Home /
  • World /
  • India issues advisory for its nationals in Israel amid tensions with Iran

Published 20:19 IST, August 2nd 2024

India issues advisory for its nationals in Israel amid tensions with Iran

In view of the prevailing situation in the region, all Indian nationals in Israel are advised to stay vigilant and adhere to the safety protocols.

Reported by: Republic Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
India issues advisory for its nationals in Israel amid tensions with Iran
The advisory has been issued after Iran vowed to avenge the killing of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran and Hezbollah senior general Fuad Shukr in Beirut. | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

19:41 IST, August 2nd 2024