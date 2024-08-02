Published 20:19 IST, August 2nd 2024
India issues advisory for its nationals in Israel amid tensions with Iran
In view of the prevailing situation in the region, all Indian nationals in Israel are advised to stay vigilant and adhere to the safety protocols.
Reported by: Republic Desk
The advisory has been issued after Iran vowed to avenge the killing of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran and Hezbollah senior general Fuad Shukr in Beirut. | Image: AP
