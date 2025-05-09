'Can't Even Utter Modi's Name': Pakistani MP Openly Criticizes Shehbaz Sharif, Calls Him a 'Coward'

New Delhi: Tensions gripped Pakistan’s Parliament on Friday as a Member of the National Assembly launched a scathing attack on Pak Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, calling him a "coward" (buzdil) during a heated session. The MP accused the PM of failing to stand up to India as the Indian armed forces continued their strikes under Operation Sindoor.

The MP’s cries over during the session, where he said, “Our Prime Minister is hiding like a coward jackal. He doesn’t even have the courage to take Modi’s name.”

He further added, “Our armed forces are being led by a jackal, not a lion. Our soldiers are demoralised.” The remarks triggered chaos in Parliament, with ruling party members clashing with opposition MPs, as frustration over the government’s silence on India's attacks spilled into the open.

'Nation Feels Helpless' – MP’s Emotional Outburst

The MP warned that Pakistan is standing helpless at a time when its forces need leadership and courage. His statement reflected the growing public and political anger in the country after India launched precision strikes on terrorist camps along the LoC to avenge the Pahalgam terror attack.

Senator Breaks Down in Parliament

A day earlier, another shocking moment played out in the National Assembly when Pakistani Senator Tahir Iqbal, a former army officer, broke down in tears, pleading with the government to “save the country from India.”

“God, please keep this country safe,” he said, weeping on the floor of the Assembly. His cries came as Indian fighter jets and missiles reportedly targeted terror launchpads inside Pakistan-held territory.

India Intercept Pakistani Missiles

The emotional scenes in Pakistan's Parliament came after the Indian armed forces intercepted missiles fired by Pakistan on the intervening night of May 8 and 9. Pakistani missiles were aimed at border cities in Jammu & Kashmir, Punjab, and Rajasthan, but were successfully neutralized by India's air defence systems.