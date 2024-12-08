Published 00:42 IST, December 8th 2024
India Sends Humanitarian Aid to Myanmar
India on Saturday sent 2,200 metric tonnes of rice to Myanmar as part of humanitarian assistance.
- World News
Reported by: Digital Desk
Sittwe Port in Rakhine state of Myanmar | Image: PTI
"In line with India's 'Act East' & 'Neighbourhood First' policies, India reaffirms its commitment to humanitarian assistance to the people of Myanmar," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said on 'X'.
"A consignment of 2200 MT of rice departed Chennai Port today for Myanmar," he said.
With PTI Inputs
Updated 00:42 IST, December 8th 2024