  • India Sends Humanitarian Aid to Palestine; Consignment Comprises 30 Tons of Essential Items

Published 15:07 IST, October 22nd 2024

India Sends Humanitarian Aid to Palestine; Consignment Comprises 30 Tons of Essential Items

Amid the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, India took a significant step in providing humanitarian aid for the people of Palestine

Reported by: Asian News International
his initial consignment comprises 30 tons of essential items, including medicines, surgical supplies, dental products, general medical items
his initial consignment comprises 30 tons of essential items, including medicines, surgical supplies, dental products, general medical items | Image: X
