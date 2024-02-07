English
Updated February 6th, 2024 at 10:37 IST

India Sends Humanitarian Aid to Zambia Reeling Under Cholera Outbreak

India on Tuesday sent humanitarian aid to Zambia, an African country reeling from a major Cholera outbreak, on commercial cargo aircraft.

New Delhi: India on Tuesday sent humanitarian aid to Zambia, a Southern African country reeling from a major Cholera outbreak, on commercial cargo aircraft, said government officials. 

The aid weighing approximately 3.5 tons comprises water purification supplies, chlorine tablets, and hydration in the form of ORS sachets, it added. 

Zambia is facing one of the worst health crises in its history, with nearly 600 people killed and over 15,000 infected by cholera since October 2023. 

Nine out of Zambia's 10 provinces have reported cholera cases, although the vast majority are in Lusaka, a city of some 3 million people, where authorities have set up a makeshift treatment centre outside the National Heroes Stadium.

The Zambian government has embarked on a mass vaccination program and claimed it’s providing clean water — 2.4 million liters a day — to communities that are affected across the southern African nation.



 

Published February 6th, 2024 at 10:07 IST

