Published 08:50 IST, July 12th 2024

India, Singapore Well Positioned to Create New Era of Opportunity: President Shanmugaratnam

India and Southeast Asia are well positioned to create a new era of opportunity, equity and sustainability, despite the resurgence of industrial policies among the major economies, Singapore President Tharman Shanmugaratnam said on Thursday.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Tharman Shanmugaratnam
Singapore President Tharman Shanmugaratnam | Image: ANI
  • 5 min read
