×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 5th, 2024 at 22:34 IST

India Votes in Favour of UNHRC Resolution Reaffirming Palestinian Right to Self-Determination

Among other things, the resolution refers to Israel as an 'occupying power' and reaffirms support for the formation of the state of Palestine.

Reported by: Digital Desk
The result of the UNHRC draft resolution vote upholding the right of the Palestinian people to self-determination.
The result of the UNHRC draft resolution vote upholding the right of the Palestinian people to self-determination. | Image:X@UN_HRC
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Geneva: India, on Friday, was among the 42 nations who voted in favour of a United Nations Human Rights Council draft resolution which seeks to reaffirm the “inalienable right” of the Palestinian people to 'self-determination' which includes the right to form an independent state of Palestine. The US and Paraguay were the only two nations in the 47-member council to vote against the resolution on the ‘Right of the Palestinian people to self-determination’. Albania, Argentina and Cameroon abstained.

The resolution reaffirmed “the inalienable, permanent and unqualified right of the Palestinian people to self-determination, including their right to live in freedom, justice and dignity and the right to their independent State of Palestine.” It also reaffirmed the need to achieve a just, comprehensive and lasting peaceful solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict in conformity with international law and other internationally agreed parameters, including all relevant United Nations resolutions.

Advertisement

It called upon Israel, “the occupying Power”, to immediately end its occupation of the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including East Jerusalem, and to reverse and redress any impediments to the political independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity of Palestine.

It reaffirmed its support for the solution of two States, Palestine and Israel, living side by side in peace and security.

Advertisement

With inputs from PTI. 

Advertisement

Published April 5th, 2024 at 22:34 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Pat Cummins

Pat Cummins' ploy

a few seconds ago
Congress leader Charan Das Mahant

FIR Against Cong Leader

7 minutes ago
SRH vs CSK

SRH vs CSK: Standouts

10 minutes ago
WWE WrestleMania 40

WrestleMania 40

21 minutes ago
Hyderabad Traffic

Hyderabad Traffic Police

32 minutes ago
India in New York

Indian Student dies

an hour ago
Yuvraj Singh

Yuvraj backs Dube

an hour ago
akhilesh yadav

SP Candidate's Nomination

an hour ago
Arnab Peels Through Layers Of Congress' Hackneyed Manifesto | The Debate

#ManifestoFight

an hour ago
Travel tips for Northeast India

Solo Travel Destinations

an hour ago
arrested

1 held in paper leak

an hour ago
SRH beat CSK by 6 wickets

SRH crush CSK

2 hours ago
Monkey ManMonkey Man

Monkey Man Premiere

2 hours ago
A.R. Rahman

Rahman On Veteran Singers

2 hours ago
Athiya Shetty

Athiya Not Pregnant?

2 hours ago
Hardik Pandya and Rohit Sharma

Hardik & Rohit share hug

2 hours ago
Green vegetables

Prevent Liver Damage

2 hours ago
Dev Patel

Dev Patel On Monkey Man

2 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Massive Fire Engulfs Power Distribution Company in Raipur's Kota

    India News9 hours ago

  2. 'Hisaab Kitaab Hoga': Shivpal's Video Goes Viral For Ahead of Elections

    Lok Sabha Elections14 hours ago

  3. 'Vote Against INDI Bloc': Muslim Community Calls For Opposition Boycott

    Lok Sabha Elections14 hours ago

  4. Woman Delivers Baby Outside Jaipur Hospital After Denial of Admission

    India Newsa day ago

  5. Jaipur: Woman Delivers Baby Near Hospital's Gate, 3 Doctors Suspended

    India Newsa day ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo