The result of the UNHRC draft resolution vote upholding the right of the Palestinian people to self-determination. | Image: X@UN_HRC

Advertisement

Geneva: India, on Friday, was among the 42 nations who voted in favour of a United Nations Human Rights Council draft resolution which seeks to reaffirm the “inalienable right” of the Palestinian people to 'self-determination' which includes the right to form an independent state of Palestine. The US and Paraguay were the only two nations in the 47-member council to vote against the resolution on the ‘Right of the Palestinian people to self-determination’. Albania, Argentina and Cameroon abstained.

The resolution reaffirmed “the inalienable, permanent and unqualified right of the Palestinian people to self-determination, including their right to live in freedom, justice and dignity and the right to their independent State of Palestine.” It also reaffirmed the need to achieve a just, comprehensive and lasting peaceful solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict in conformity with international law and other internationally agreed parameters, including all relevant United Nations resolutions.

Advertisement

It called upon Israel, “the occupying Power”, to immediately end its occupation of the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including East Jerusalem, and to reverse and redress any impediments to the political independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity of Palestine.

It reaffirmed its support for the solution of two States, Palestine and Israel, living side by side in peace and security.

Advertisement

With inputs from PTI.