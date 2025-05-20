India vs Pakistan Live Updates: 'Spy' YouTuber Jyoti Malhotra China Visit, Bangladesh Application Under Scanner

'Spy' Youtuber Jyoti Malhotra | Image: X

India vs Pak: 'Spy' YouTuber Jyoti Malhotra's visit to China and her visa application to Bangladesh are under scrutiny after investigators accessed relevant documents from the Bangladesh High Commission.

Jyoti is currently being jointly interrogated by the Hisar Police’s Economic Offences Wing (EOW), the National Investigation Agency (NIA), the Intelligence Bureau (IB), and Military Intelligence. Officials are closely examining her financial records and frequent trips abroad, which they believe may be connected to her alleged activities.