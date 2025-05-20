India vs Pakistan Live Updates: 'Spy' YouTuber Jyoti Malhotra China Visit, Bangladesh Application Under Scanner

India vs Pak: 'Spy' YouTuber Jyoti Malhotra's visit to China and her visa application to Bangladesh are under scrutiny after investigators accessed relevant documents from the Bangladesh High Commission.
Jyoti is currently being jointly interrogated by the Hisar Police’s Economic Offences Wing (EOW), the National Investigation Agency (NIA), the Intelligence Bureau (IB), and Military Intelligence. Officials are closely examining her financial records and frequent trips abroad, which they believe may be connected to her alleged activities.
India vs Pakistan LIVE Updates: Ashoka University professor Ali Khan Mahmudabad, who was arrested by Haryana Police over a controversial Facebook post related to 'Operation Sindoor', has been sent to judicial custody by a local court in Sonepat.
The district court rejected the police’s plea seeking 7-day custody, instead remanding the professor to judicial custody. Mahmudabad was arrested on charges of spreading misinformation and creating public unrest through his social media post on the ongoing anti-terror operation.
His arrest has sparked debates around freedom of expression and the limits of academic discourse in politically sensitive matters. Authorities maintain that the post could have compromised national security and disrupted public order, while supporters argue it was a case of academic opinion being targeted.
Further proceedings in the case are expected in the coming days.
Gujarat ATS has arrested Jasim Ansari from Nadiad for his alleged involvement in a cyber terrorism case. He is accused of joining an anti-India group and targeting government websites during Operation Sindoor.
IMD forecasts heavy to very heavy rain across Sikkim due to cyclonic circulation over the Bay of Bengal and moisture incursion. There is a risk of floods, landslides & travel disruption, says the met department.
India vs Pakistan LIVE Updates: Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri reaches the venue of the meeting in Parliament to brief MPs and delegation members going to different countries to highlight India's fight against terrorism in the wake of #OperationSindoor.
India vs Pak: Two gates of the Salal Dam Hydroelectric Power Project in Reasi, located on the Chenab River, are open now, news agency IANS reported.
The video was recorded at 10:10 am today by the agency.
India vs Pak: The Retreat Ceremony at all three Joint Check Posts of the Punjab Frontier will resume today for media personnel only.
The Retreat Ceremony will be resumed for the public from tomorrow, news agency ANI reported.
The retreat ceremony was temporarily closed for the public following India-Pak military tensions.
India vs Pak: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, during his visit to Netherlands, met Prime Minister Dick Schoof, and thanked the Netherlands for its firm and resolute stance against terrorism.
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, in a post on his X handle, said, "Delighted to call on PM Dick Schoof today in The Hague. Conveyed the warm greetings of PM Narendra Modi and thanked him for the Netherlands’ firm and resolute stance against terrorism. Appreciate his commitment to taking the India-Netherlands partnership to newer heights. Assured that our teams will work hard to achieve these goals."
This comes amid the India-Pakistan tensions following the Pahalgam terror attack.
India vs Pak: Jyoti Malhotra, who had travelled to Pakistan and China, was also preparing to go to Bangladesh. Authorities have found her visa application for Bangladesh. The reason behind her travels is currently being investigated.