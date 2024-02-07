English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 6th, 2024 at 09:48 IST

India Won't Aid Canada Probe On Nijjar Killing Until It Shares Credible Evidence: Report

India would not aid Canadian investigators in their probe into the killing of pro-Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar until Ottawa shares evidence.

Ronit Singh
India won’t aid Canada probe on Nijjar killing till evidence shared: Report
India won’t aid Canada probe on Nijjar killing till evidence shared: Report | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi: India would not aid Canadian investigators in their probe into the killing of pro-Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar until Ottawa shares evidence, the India’s high commissioner to Canada told a daily on Monday.

The development is followed by Canadian national security advisor Jody Thomas claiming there was "evolution" in India's position on Canada's probe in the killing of Nijjar and that New Delhi "is now cooperating with the investigations".

Advertisement

In an interview to a daily newspaper, India’s High Commissioner to Canada Sanjay Kumar Verma cleared New Delhi's position on Nijjar probe and claimed that Ottawa has not shown New Delhi any evidence that ties it to Nijjar’s slaying, adding that this was the pre-condition to any cooperation.

"We need relevant and specific evidence for us to help the Canadian authorities," Verma said, adding: "Unless we see something relevant and specific, it would be extremely difficult for us to do anything to help the Canadian authorities."

Advertisement

He further added that his office is yet to receive any formal request from Canada to cooperate with the probe.

Nijjar was shot dead in Vancouver on June 18 last year. Three months after the incident, Canadian PM Justin Trudeau went hard against New Delhi, denting the diplomatic relations between both the countries, by alleging that there were credible allegations of a link between Nijjar’s assassination and Indian agents.

Advertisement

Published February 6th, 2024 at 09:48 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

5 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

6 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

6 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

6 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

6 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

8 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

12 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

12 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

12 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

12 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

12 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

14 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

15 hours ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

15 hours ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

15 hours ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

18 hours ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

18 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

18 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. India Inks $225M Artillery Ammo Deal with Nadrah for Saudi Arabia

    Defence2 hours ago

  2. Valentine's Week 2024: Movies To Watch On Rose Day

    Web Stories2 hours ago

  3. The Musical Journey Of 'Nightingale of India' Lata Mangeshkar

    Videos2 hours ago

  4. Dog's Baby Shower Infused with All the Indian Customs and Traditions

    India News2 hours ago

  5. TMKOC Actors Share Glimpses Of Celebration As Show Completes 4k Episodes

    Galleries3 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement