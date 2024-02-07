India Won't Aid Canada Probe On Nijjar Killing Until It Shares Credible Evidence: Report

Advertisement

New Delhi: India would not aid Canadian investigators in their probe into the killing of pro-Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar until Ottawa shares evidence, the India’s high commissioner to Canada told a daily on Monday.

The development is followed by Canadian national security advisor Jody Thomas claiming there was "evolution" in India's position on Canada's probe in the killing of Nijjar and that New Delhi "is now cooperating with the investigations".

In an interview to a daily newspaper, India’s High Commissioner to Canada Sanjay Kumar Verma cleared New Delhi's position on Nijjar probe and claimed that Ottawa has not shown New Delhi any evidence that ties it to Nijjar’s slaying, adding that this was the pre-condition to any cooperation.

"We need relevant and specific evidence for us to help the Canadian authorities," Verma said, adding: "Unless we see something relevant and specific, it would be extremely difficult for us to do anything to help the Canadian authorities."

He further added that his office is yet to receive any formal request from Canada to cooperate with the probe.

Nijjar was shot dead in Vancouver on June 18 last year. Three months after the incident, Canadian PM Justin Trudeau went hard against New Delhi, denting the diplomatic relations between both the countries, by alleging that there were credible allegations of a link between Nijjar’s assassination and Indian agents.