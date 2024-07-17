sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Paris Olympics | Mumbai Rains | Kargil Vijay Diwas | Joe Biden | Donald Trump | NEET-UG | Union Budget 2024 |

Published 07:40 IST, July 18th 2024

Indian-American Nikki Haley Offers Her ‘Strong Endorsement’ of Donald Trump in Convention Speech

Indian-American Republican leader Nikky Haley has endorsed her former boss Donald Trump as the party’s candidate for the presidential election.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Nikki Haley
Indian-American Nikki Haley Offers Her ‘Strong Endorsement’ of Donald Trump in Convention Speech | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 6 min read
Advertisement

18:21 IST, July 17th 2024