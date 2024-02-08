English
Updated January 15th, 2024 at 19:17 IST

Indian-American Prodigy Aces Global Assessment, Named Among "World's Brightest" Students at Age 9

A nine-year-old Indian-American student from Warm Spring Elementary School in Fremont, California, has been recognized among the "world's brightest" students.

Preesha Chakraborty
Preesha Chakraborty | Image:PTI
In a remarkable achievement, Preesha Chakraborty, a nine-year-old Indian-American student from Warm Spring Elementary School in Fremont, California, has been recognized among the "world's brightest" students by the prestigious Johns Hopkins Centre for Talented Youth (JH-CTY). Preesha, who took the JH-CTY test as a Grade 3 student, secured her place on this global list after her outstanding performance in above-grade-level assessments alongside over 16,000 students from 90 countries.

Preesha's exceptional results in the SAT, ACT, and other assessments as part of the CTY Talent Search earned her a coveted spot in the Grand Honors category, a recognition achieved by less than 30 percent of students each year. Her mastery of both verbal and quantitative sections, on par with the 99th percentile of advanced Grade 5 performances, sets her apart.

Preesha became a lifetime member of renowned Mensa Foundation at age 6

With this achievement, Preesha qualifies for over 250 advanced programs offered by Johns Hopkins CTY, spanning mathematics, computer programming, chemistry, physics, reading, and writing. Her remarkable journey includes being a lifetime member of the renowned Mensa Foundation, achieved at the age of six by scoring in the 99th percentile on the national level NNAT (Naglieri Nonverbal Ability Test).

Here is what else you need to know

Outside her academic pursuits, Preesha, who loves traveling, hiking, and mixed martial arts, has consistently demonstrated a passion for learning. Her parents describe her as a dedicated learner with exceptional academic abilities.

Amy Shelton, Executive Director of CTY, commended not only the students' performance but also their curiosity and capacity for learning. Shelton encourages these bright minds to seek out experiences that challenge their knowledge, connect with other young scholars, think critically, and confidently pursue their goals.

Founded in 1979, CTY is a leading center for innovation in gifted education, focusing on research, testing, and programs to support the advancement of highly capable learners. 

(With inputs from PTI)

Published January 15th, 2024 at 19:17 IST

