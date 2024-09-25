Published 23:16 IST, September 25th 2024
Indian Embassy Issues Travel Advisory For Citizens, Cautions Them Against Travelling To Lebanon
Amidst the ongoing tension between Israel and Lebanon, the Embassy of India in Beirut issued a travel advisory for Indian nationals against travelling to Beirut
- World News
- 1 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Indian embassy issues travel advisory for citizens against travelling to Lebanon | Image: AP
- Listen to this article
- 1 min read
Advertisement
23:16 IST, September 25th 2024