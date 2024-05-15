Advertisement

Kolkata: Amid the ongoing protests in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) against the Shehbaz Sharif government, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday broke his silence on the issue, highlighting the stark difference in the living standards of people living in Jammu and Kashmir and PoK.

"Today, there are certain ferments happening in PoK. The analysis of it is very complex but definitely I have no doubt in my own mind that someone living in PoK is comparing their situation with someone living in Jammu and Kashmir and seeing how people there are progressing nowadays. They know the sense of being under occupation or being discriminated or treated badly," Jaishankar was quoted as saying by news agency ANI at an event in Kolkata.

Reiterating India's long-standing demand, Jaishankar said that PoK has and always be a part of India, pointing out that the conversation on the region picked up after the abrogation of Article 370.

People Of PoK Will Raise Their Own Voice: Rajnath Singh

Earlier this month, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh told Republic's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami that people in PoK will soon rise up against the Pakistani administration. "We have kept our promise, people of PoK have seen the development that has come after abrogation of Article 370. People of PoK will raise their own voice; residents of PoK in dire straits, while Pakistan sees unrest for ration, here we are providing free ration to our people, we are waiting with open arms to welcome the people of PoK," Rajnath told Republic.

Why Are People In PoK Unhappy With The Pakistani Government?

At least three people were killed and six others injured when security forces opened fire on protesters who attacked paramilitary Rangers in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, which has been rocked by protests against high prices of wheat flour and inflated electricity bills, Pakistani media reports said on Tuesday. The development took place on a day when Pakistani PM Sharif announced a relief package of PKR 23 billion for the impoverished region, which has been stricken by ongoing clashes against the administration of inflation and high taxes.



(With inputs from agencies)