Updated April 9th, 2024 at 10:28 IST

'Between Islamabad and Delhi': Saudi Arabia Echoes India's Stance on Kashmir in Statement With Pak

Shehbaz Sharif and Saudi de-facto ruler Prince Mohammed bin Salman held an official meeting on April 7 at Al-Safa Palace in Mecca.

Reported by: Apoorva Shukla
Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif, Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman
Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif, Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman | Image: X/@KSAmofaEN
  • 2 min read
New Delhi: Saudi Arabia has underlined the importance of dialogue between Islamabad and New Delhi to resolve their "outstanding issues" including the issues over Kashmir in a joint statement with Pakistan, thus, echoing India's stand on Jammu and Kashmir. New Delhi's long-held position has been that Kashmir is an integral part of India and the issue must be resolved bilaterally between India and Pakistan and there is no question of any mediation or intervention by any third party.

“The two sides stressed the importance of dialogue between Pakistan and India to resolve the outstanding issues between the two countries, especially the Jammu and Kashmir dispute to ensure peace and stability in the region,” the joint statement by Saudi Arabia and Pakistan read.  The statement came after Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Saudi de-facto ruler Prince Mohammed bin Salman held an official meeting on April 7 at Al-Safa Palace in Mecca.

SSharif accompanied a high-level delegation to the Kingdom on Saturday on his maiden foreign trip to perform Umrah and meet the leadership of Saudi Arabia. The Pakistani Prime Minister has also invited Bin Salman to undertake an official visit to Pakistan, which was accepted by the Saudi Crown Prince.

Saudi Crown Prince and Pakistan PM called for international efforts to halt Israeli military operations in Gaza, mitigate humanitarian impact and underscored the importance for the international community to pressurise Israel to cease hostilities, adhere to international law, and facilitate unhindered humanitarian aid access to Gaza, according to joint statement.

Relations between India and Pakistan has been downgrading since India revoked special status of Jammu and Kashmir in 2019. India’s decision evoked strong reactions from Pakistan, which downgraded diplomatic ties. India has repeatedly told Pakistan that Jammu and Kashmir “was, is and shall forever” remain an integral part of the country, adding that the two countries can only have better ties in an environment free of terror, hostility and violence.

 

Published April 9th, 2024 at 10:28 IST

