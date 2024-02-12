Advertisement

New Delhi – After Qatar freed eight Indian Navy Veterans who were detained on espionage charges, reports are emerging that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be meeting the Amir of Qatar Tamim Bin Hamad. As per the information obtained by the Republic, the Indian premier is scheduled to meet the Qatari Amir on February 14. On Monday, India managed to clinch a major diplomatic win after the Qatari administration released the Navy veterans. India's diplomatic prowess was tested after news came out in 2023 that the Indian Navy veterans were sentenced to death by a court in Qatar over espionage charges.

While giving an update on the Dahra Global Case, Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra said that PM Modi will make a pitstop in Doha on his return journey from UAE. “After completing his UAE visit, on February 14, the PM will travel to Doha Qatar on the 14th February afternoon,” Kwatra said in the press briefing on Monday. “During the visit PM Modi will hold bilateral with Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad, the Amir of Qatar and high dignitaries in Qatar. You would recall that the Prime Minister last visited Qatar in June 2016 and such this will be the Prime Minister's second visit to Qatar,” the MEA official furthered. During the press briefing, Kwatra noted that there have been high-level exchanges between the two nations in recent years. “The bilateral relationship between India and Qatar that has been steadily growing includes a comprehensive span of political ties, trade and investment linkages and ties in the field of culture and security,” Kwatra explained. The Indian official went on to add that strong bilateral trade between India and Qatar currently stands at $20 billion. He added that PM Modi will come back from his two-nation visit on February 18.

‘We are grateful for their return’: MEA on Navy Ventrans' return

During the press briefing, Kwatra insisted that India is grateful for the return of the eight navy veterans after an intense legal battle. “We are grateful for their return. We deeply appreciate the decision of Qatar's government and the Amir to release them. We are happy to have seven of those Indian nationals back. 8th Indian national has also been released and we continue to work with the Qatar government to see how quickly his return to India would be possible,” Kwatra averred.

He went on to mention that Prime Minister Modi himself supervised all the development in the case. “Prime Minister has himself personally constantly supervised all the developments in this case and has never shied away from any initiatives that would ensure the return of Indian nationals back to home,” he concluded.