Updated January 19th, 2024 at 07:30 IST

EAM Jaishankar Meets Maldivian FM Moosa Zameer, Discusses Withdrawal of Indian Military Personnel

Amid the brewing diplomatic row between India and Maldives, External Affairs Minister Dr S. Jaishankar met his Maldivian counterpart Moosa Zammer.

Bhagyasree Sengupta
External Affairs Minister Dr S. Jaishankar and Maldivian FM Moosa Zameer
External Affairs Minister Dr S. Jaishankar and Maldivian FM Moosa Zameer | Image:X - @DrSJaishankar
Kampala - Amid the brewing diplomatic row between India and Maldives, External Affairs Minister Dr S. Jaishankar met his Maldivian counterpart Moosa Zammer on Thursday. Both diplomats held bilateral talks on the sidelines of the 19th summit of the Non-Alignment Movement (NAM) and exchanged views on the withdrawal of Indian military personnel. During his trip to Uganda, the EAM held wide-ranging discussions with his counterparts from Angola, Belarus and Egypt. However what makes the talk with Zammer significant is the fact that the meeting came amid an ongoing diplomatic row between the two nations that erupted after pro-China President Mohamed Muizzu.

“Met Maldives FM @MoosaZameer today in Kampala. A frank conversation on India-Maldives ties. Also discussed NAM-related issues,” Jaishankar wrote on X, formally known as Twitter. The move was reciprocated by the Maldivian minister who mentioned that both nations are committed to bolstering bilateral ties. It was a pleasure to meet with the External Affairs Minister of #India @DrSJaishankar in the margins of #NAMSummitUg2024," Zameer wrote on X, formally known as Twitter. “We exchanged views on the ongoing high-level discussions on the withdrawal of Indian military personnel, as well as expediting the completion of ongoing development projects in the #Maldives, and cooperation within SAARC and NAM. We are committed to further strengthening and expanding our cooperation,” he added. 

What's on the agenda for EAM? 

On Thursday, the veteran diplomat arrived in Kampala to lead the Indian delegation at the 19th summit of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM). The two-day summit was preceded by deliberations at the ministerial and senior official levels. The summit which is being held under Uganda's leadership comprises the theme “Deepening Cooperation for Shared Global Affluence” and brought together more than 120 developing countries on a platform of crucial historic significance. On the sidelines of the event, EAM is expected to meet with the Ugandan leadership and counterparts from NAM member states.  

Published January 19th, 2024 at 07:30 IST

