×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 25th, 2024 at 17:30 IST

EAM Jaishankar Meets Singapore's PM Loong, Senior Ministers to Deepen Bilateral Ties

After his three-day visit to Singapore, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will also pay a visit to the Philippines and Malaysia.

Reported by: Digital Desk
On Monday, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met his Singapore counterpart Vivian Balakrishnan.
On Monday, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met his Singapore counterpart Vivian Balakrishnan. | Image:X@VivianBala
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

Singapore: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, on Monday, met Singapore's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishna and other senior ministers of the city-state to deepen bilateral ties between India and Singapore. The visit came as part of EAM Jaishankar's ongoing three-day Singapore tour during which he not only addressed the Indian diaspora but also met investors. On the final day of his three-day visit which started on Saturday, he met the leadership of Singapore to discuss various issues of mutual interest such as trade and the situation in the Indo-Pacific region.  

“Honoured to call upon Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong at the Istana. Conveyed the personal greetings of PM Narendra Modi. Valued his perspectives on the current state of the world,” EAM Jaishankar said on X, formerly known as Twitter. 

Earlier in the day, he met Minister for Trade and Industry Gan Kim Yong with whom, as per EAM Jaishankar's post on X, he discussed “trade, semiconductors, space, green energy, supply chains and defence.”

Advertisement

Next, he met National Security Minister Teo Chee Hean with whom he “exchanged perspectives on regional and global issues,” besides discussing “transformational changes” in India and the opportunities they offer for the partnership between the two nations. 

EAM Jaishankar also met his Singapore counterpart Vivian Balakrishna and Finance Minister Lawrence Wong. With the former, he “reviewed the progress of our bilateral cooperation,” and spoke about preparations for the next iteration of the India-Singapore Ministerial Roundtable. With the latter, he discussed the furtherance of economic ties between the two nations, focusing on “new-age technologies” and also “exchanged views on the evolving global economic situation.”

Advertisement

Finally, before he left, Jaishankar met Singapore's Home Minister K Shanmugam. 

Earlier on Saturday, Jaishankar told Singapore-based investors of opportunities emerging in the manufacturing sector, especially as India embarks on the journey to build a semiconductor-led industry.

On Sunday, the Minister described the strength of the growing relationship with the city-state at an interaction with some 1,500 Indian diaspora at the newly built Quantum Arena, an auditorium built by an Indian-led education group, in association with the Global Indian International School.

Advertisement

Jaishankar will also visit the Philippines and Malaysia.

The March 23-27 visit will focus on enhancing bilateral relations with the three countries, and would provide an opportunity for engagement on regional issues of mutual concern, the Ministry of External Affairs had said before Jaishankar’s departure.

Advertisement

With inputs from PTI. 

Advertisement

Published March 25th, 2024 at 17:30 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

IPL 2024

IPL 2024 Full Schedule

2 minutes ago
Sriti Jha

Sriti Is 'Scared' Of Holi

4 minutes ago
The Chinese Foreign Ministry has once again reiterated its claim to the Indian state of Arunachal Pradesh.

China's Absurd Claim

6 minutes ago
Tamilisai Soundararajan Applauds PM Mod

India News LIVE

15 minutes ago
Arjun Kapoor

Arjun Kapoor 'Hates' Holi

15 minutes ago
Hardik Pandya

Rohit's DRS call

16 minutes ago
Hema Malini celebrates Holi

Hema Malini's Holi

19 minutes ago
Rana Daggubati, Abhiram Daggubati, Miheeka Bajaj

Miheeka Shares Rare Pic

19 minutes ago
Vijay Deverakonda and Mrunal Thakur

Vijay-Mrunal Ring In Holi

20 minutes ago
Bachchan's celebrate Holi

Aish Skips Bachchan Holi?

20 minutes ago
Hardik Pandya and Rohit Sharma on the right

Hardik celebrates Holi

23 minutes ago
Swatantra Veer Savarkar Trailer

Veer Savarkar Review

26 minutes ago
Bengaluru Water Crisis

Bengaluru Water Crisis

26 minutes ago
Supriya Shrinate and Kangana Ranaut

Shrinate on Kangana

29 minutes ago
RRR poster

2 Years Of RRR

30 minutes ago
Chandrayaan-3 landing site to be called 'Shiv Shakti Point''

Chandrayaan-3 Landing Sit

41 minutes ago
Alia Bhatt

Raha's Viral Holi

43 minutes ago
RCB vs PBKS

RCB vs PBKS Live Score

an hour ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. BJP Fields State Chief Surendran Against Rahul Gandhi in Wayanad

    Lok Sabha Elections18 hours ago

  2. BJP Fields Sandeshkhali Victim Rekha Patra Against Shahjahan's Aide

    Lok Sabha Elections19 hours ago

  3. Delhi Crime: 4-Year-Old Girl Raped, Police Releases Statement

    India News19 hours ago

  4. BJP Drops Varun Gandhi in 5th List: Know Who Will Contest from Pilibhit

    Lok Sabha Elections19 hours ago

  5. Drew Barrymore Admits Feeling 'Shame' Around Her Divorce

    Entertainment19 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo