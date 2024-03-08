Advertisement

Tokyo – During his trip to Japan, External Affairs Minister Dr S. Jaishankar handed over Prime Minister Narendra Modi's letter to Akie Abe, the wife of the late Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. In the heartfelt letter, the Prime Minister expressed condolences for the recent passing away of Yoko Abe, the mother of the late Japanese premier. While visiting Akie, Jaishankar recalled the former Japanese PM's invaluable contribution to the advancement of India-Japan relations. The meeting came on the sidelines of the External Affairs Minister's visit to the Asian nation from March 6-8 for the 16th India-Japan Foreign Minister's Strategic Dialogue with his Japanese counterpart, Yoko Kamikawa.

“On my visit to Tokyo this time, met with Mrs Akie Abe, wife of late PM Shinzo Abe. Recalled PM Shinzo Abe’s invaluable contribution to the advancement of India-Japan relations,” the Indian diplomat wrote on X, formally known as Twitter. “Handed over a personal letter from PM @narendramodi conveying his condolences on the recent passing away of Mrs Yoko Abe, mother of the late PM,” he added. Before meeting the wife of the late veteran Japanese politician, the External Affairs Minister reiterated the need to strengthen the India-Japan bilateral relations and insisted that the strong ties between the two nations can play a stabilizing role in the Indo-Pacific and beyond.

Advertisement

On my visit to Tokyo this time, met with Mrs Akie Abe, wife of late PM Shinzo Abe.



Recalled PM Shinzo Abe’s invaluable contribution to the advancement of India-Japan relations.



Handed over a personal letter from PM @narendramodi conveying his condolences on the recent passing… pic.twitter.com/5M33NKnht2 — Dr. S. Jaishankar (Modi Ka Parivar) (@DrSJaishankar)

Jaishankar elucidates the importance of Quad in India-Japan ties

While speaking at the Nikkei Forum on the "Japan-Special-Strategic-Partnership" EAM emphasised that India-Japan ties will both draw strength from larger activities together, especially from the Quad. "My argument is that India-Japan ties will both draw strength from our larger activities together, especially from the quad, but also contribute to its effectiveness and its breadth," he said. “The bottom line is that the world is changing, the Indo-Pacific is changing, and India and Japan are changing, but in our relationship, many solutions for us nationally, as well as region and for the world lie there,” the External Affairs Minister furthered.

Pleased to speak at the Nikkei Forum on India-Japan partnership.



India and Japan today are convergent on the big picture and the key concerns. Our inclination and ability to respond in a more coordinated manner has also improved. Our partnership has identified more avenues for… pic.twitter.com/bDYitLE9Ai — Dr. S. Jaishankar (Modi Ka Parivar) (@DrSJaishankar)

He also insisted that India-Japan relationships need to be continuously tended on various levels. "They also need to be constantly refreshed," he mentioned. During his visit, Jaishankar held bilateral talks with his Japanese counterpart, Yoko Kamikawa, who co-chaired the 16th India-Japan Foreign Ministers Strategic Dialogue in Tokyo. During the meeting, both leaders discussed their ambitious areas of expansion, including emerging technologies.