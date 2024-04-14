Updated April 14th, 2024 at 00:15 IST
EAM Jaishankar Speaks to UK Counterpart Cameron, Discusses West Asia Situation
EAM Jaishankar's conversation with his British counterpart came on the day when Iran seized a ship linked with Israel near the Strait of Hormuz.
New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, on Saturday, discussed the “emerging” situation in West Asia with British counterpart David Cameron as tensions escalate between Israel and Iran. Jaishankar's conversation with Cameron came even as a team of IRGC commandos seized a ship linked with Israel near the Strait of Hormuz. The ship has 17 Indian crew members.
There have been heightened fears that Tehran may launch an attack on Israel in retaliation to a strike on the Iranian consulate in Syria 12 days ago. Iran blamed Israel for the strike.
Amid the escalating tensions between Iran and Israel, Israeli military spokesman Daniel Hagari said, "Iran will bear the consequences for choosing to escalate the situation any further." On Friday, US President Joe Biden cautioned Iran against an attack on Israel.
"We are devoted to the defence of Israel. We will support Israel. We will defend — help defend Israel. And Iran will not succeed," he told reporters.
India on Friday asked its citizens not to travel to Iran and Israel.
With inputs from PTI.
Published April 14th, 2024 at 00:15 IST
