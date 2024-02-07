Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 23rd, 2024 at 10:02 IST

Elon Musk: 'This is Absurd' Musk Bats for India's Permanent Membership in the UNSC

As the calls for reforms in the UNSC continue to get intense, Elon Musk said that India not having a permanent seat at the international council is “absurd”.

Bhagyasree Sengupta
External Affairs Minister Dr S. Jaishankar and Tesla CEO Elon Musk
External Affairs Minister Dr S. Jaishankar and Tesla CEO Elon Musk | Image:AP
  • 4 min read
Elon Musk/Geneva - As the calls for reforms in the United Nations Security Council continue to get intense, Tesla CEO Elon Musk said that India not having a permanent seat at the international council is “absurd”. The world's richest person was responding to the assertion made by the UN Secretary-General António Guterres in which he asked why the continent of Africa still lacks a single Permanent membership in the Security Council. Musk replied to a comment by a user on X, where he pointed out that India does not have a permanent seat in the body. Musk went on to call for strong reforms in UN bodies and insisted that the continent of Africa should be collectively given a permanent seat. It is important to note that the UNSC comprises of five permanent members - China, France, Russian Federation, the United Kingdom, and the United States. 

“At some point, there needs to be a revision of the UN bodies. The problem is that those with excess power don’t want to give it up," Musk commented in a post that questioned Guterres' assertion on X, formally known as Twitter. He went on to point out that the most populous country in the world does not have a permanent seat in the party, indicating that the body lacks representation of several voices. “India not having a permanent seat on the Security Council, despite being the most populous country on Earth, is absurd. Africa collectively should also have a permanent seat IMO,” the Space X Supremo furthered. 

On Sunday, the UN Secretary-General emphasised that International institutions like the UNS must reflect “today's world”, not the one that existed 80 years ago.  “How can we accept that Africa still lacks a single Permanent Member in the Security Council?” Guterres asked. Institutions must reflect today’s world, not that of 80 years ago. September’s Summit of the Future will be an opportunity to consider global governance reforms & rebuild trust," he added. 

The age-old body operating in the modern world 

Earlier this month, External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar mentioned the rising global support for India's permanent membership in the body and remarked that sometimes things are not given generously and one has to seize it. "With each passing year, the feeling in the world is that India should be there, and I can feel that support...The world does not give things easily and generously; sometimes you have to take them," the EAM said during a panel discussion at 'Manthan': Townhall meeting in Maharashtra's Nagpur. Jaishankar emphasised that the current structure of the organisation used to be more relevant in the 1950s-60s. “The UN used to be more relevant in the 1950s-60s, but as the number of countries grew, it was easier for the permanent members to dominate the smaller countries. However, that has not been the case in the last 30 years. Today, the five permanent members are not the five largest economies of the world,”  the Indian diplomat averred. 

Countries around the world have advocated for India's permanent membership in the body for a very long time. Recently, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov hailed the G20 communique under New Delhi's presidency and affirmed Russia's support for India's candidacy as a permanent member of the UNSC. "The G20 Summit in New Delhi that took place last year was truly a triumph for Indian foreign policy, the triumph for multilateral diplomacy, and it was possible primarily due to the chairmanship of G20. It didn't allow the final communique to be one-sided, it reflects the perfect balance of interest," Lavrov said while addressing the joint press conference with EAM Jaishankar in Moscow. "This is an example of how G20 and other groups should be working and...this includes the UN and the Security Council. We support India's candidacy for the Security Council," he added.

Published January 23rd, 2024 at 09:50 IST

Republic DigitalViralWorld News
