Geneva – In a sharp rebuttal, India refuted the “unwarranted” concerns that were raised by the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Turk about the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha Elections. The rebuttal was delivered by India's permanent representative to the UN in Geneva, Arindam Bagchi who insisted the UN Human Rights Chief's comment does not reflect the reality of the world's largest democracy. India's comment on the matter came after the UN official raised “concerns” about the forthcoming elections in his latest global update. Turk alleged that there has been a rise in restrictions on the civic space" and "hate speech and discrimination against minorities."

"We thank the High Commissioner for his global update. We have noted his comments about our forthcoming general elections. However, his concerns in this regard are unwarranted and do not reflect the reality of the largest democracy in the world," Bagchi said while addressing the 55th session of the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva. Earlier this week, Turk urged India to “ensure an open space that respects the meaningful participation of everyone”. "In India, with an electorate of 960 million people, the coming election will be unique in scale. I appreciate the country's secular and democratic traditions and its great diversity. I am, however, concerned by increasing restrictions on the civic space - with human rights defenders, journalists and perceived critics targeted - as well as by hate speech and discrimination against minorities, especially Muslims," Turk said in his remarks. “It is particularly important in a pre-electoral context to ensure an open space that respects the meaningful participation of everyone. I welcome the Supreme Court's decision last month on campaign finance schemes, upholding the right to information and transparency,” the UN official averred.

In response to this, the former Spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs pointed out that India's electoral process is characterised by strong participation and faith that many countries aspire to “emulate”. "Our electoral process has been characterised by a high degree of people's participation and full faith in the electoral mandate by all. In fact, we are privileged that many across the world seek to learn from our experience and aspire to emulate it. We have no doubt that as in numerous occasions in the past, the Indian people will freely exercise their vote to choose a government that they believe can best give voice and flight to their aspirations," Bagchi said in Geneva.

India calls for reforms in multilateral governance structures

While putting forward his case, Bagchi recalled India's assistance to countries around the world during the deadly COVID-19 pandemic. "More recently, this commitment was manifest in our response to the pandemic by providing assistance to our friends and partners across the world; our disaster relief efforts and support during crises in various countries; our development initiatives across the world; and our G20 Presidency last year where we particularly voiced the concerns of the Global South," he said. The Indian envoy then urged the international body to focus towards more pressing issues like the reformation of multilateral governance structures. “India has been a voice of reason, consistently calling for dialogue and diplomacy during global wars and conflicts," the diplomat averred. "It is in this spirit that we welcome the renewed focus on issues affecting us all, such as reform of multilateral governance structures, including international financial architecture, enhancing technical assistance and capacity building, sustainable development, and the need for peace," he concluded.

