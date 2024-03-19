×

Updated March 19th, 2024 at 08:59 IST

'India is Committed...': PM Modi on Bulgarian President's Gratitude Message

Indian Navy on Monday successfully recused hijacked Bulgarian ship, MV Ruen in an anti-piracy operation.

Reported by: Apoorva Shukla
Indian Navy Rescues Hijacked MV Ruen
Indian Navy Rescues Hijacked MV Ruen | Image:X - @indiannavy
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday responded to the gratitude message of Bulgarian Presidnt after Indian Navy successfully rescued hijacked Bulgarian ship, MV Ruen. The Prime Minister in his response said that India is committed to protecting freedom. 

Bulgarian President Rumen Radev thanked India for the efforts of Indian Navy for protecting the 7 Bulgarian citizens onboard MV Ruen. “My sincere gratitude to PM Narendra Modi for the brave action of Indian Navy for rescuing the hijacked Bulgarian ship “Ruen” and its crew, including 7 Bulgarian citizens,” said Radev in a post on X. 

Responding to the same, PM Modi said that he was happy that Bulgarian citizens will be returning home safely. “Appreciate your message President of Bulgaria We are happy that 7 Bulgarian nationals are safe and will be returning home soon. India is committed to protecting freedom of navigation and combating piracy and terrorism in the Indian Ocean region,” said PM Modi in his post on X. 

 

Indian Navy Rescues MV Ruen

The Indian Navy on Monday successfully rescued hijacked Bulgarian ship, MV Ruen in an anti-piracy operation. The "Rouen" ship with seven Bulgarians, nine Myanmarese and one Angolan citizen on board was captured by pirates in the Arabian Sea in December last year

 

Published March 19th, 2024 at 08:59 IST

