'India is Committed...': PM Modi on Bulgarian President's Gratitude Message

Advertisement

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday responded to the gratitude message of Bulgarian Presidnt after Indian Navy successfully rescued hijacked Bulgarian ship, MV Ruen. The Prime Minister in his response said that India is committed to protecting freedom.

Bulgarian President Rumen Radev thanked India for the efforts of Indian Navy for protecting the 7 Bulgarian citizens onboard MV Ruen. “My sincere gratitude to PM Narendra Modi for the brave action of Indian Navy for rescuing the hijacked Bulgarian ship “Ruen” and its crew, including 7 Bulgarian citizens,” said Radev in a post on X.

Advertisement

Responding to the same, PM Modi said that he was happy that Bulgarian citizens will be returning home safely. “Appreciate your message President of Bulgaria We are happy that 7 Bulgarian nationals are safe and will be returning home soon. India is committed to protecting freedom of navigation and combating piracy and terrorism in the Indian Ocean region,” said PM Modi in his post on X.

Appreciate your message President @PresidentOfBg . We are happy that 7 Bulgarian nationals are safe and will be returning home soon. India is committed to protecting freedom of navigation and combating piracy and terrorism in the Indian Ocean region. https://t.co/nIUaY6UJjP — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 19, 2024

Indian Navy Rescues MV Ruen

The Indian Navy on Monday successfully rescued hijacked Bulgarian ship, MV Ruen in an anti-piracy operation. The "Rouen" ship with seven Bulgarians, nine Myanmarese and one Angolan citizen on board was captured by pirates in the Arabian Sea in December last year