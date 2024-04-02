×

Updated April 2nd, 2024 at 11:24 IST

'Invented Names Won't Alter Reality': MEA Slams China For Renaming Places in Arunachal Pradesh

The statement was issued by the MEA in response to media queries in the wake of China releasing a 4th list of 30 names of various places in Arunachal Pradesh.

Reported by: Digital Desk
MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal
MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal | Image:ANI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
New Delhi: The Ministry of External Affairs on Tuesday firmly rejected attempts by China to rename places in Arunachal Pradesh and asserted that assigning "invented names" will not alter the reality that the state "is, has been, and will always be" an integral and inalienable part of India.

The statement was issued by the MEA in response to media queries in the wake of China releasing a fourth list of 30 new names of various places in Arunachal Pradesh amid Beijing's stepped-up assertions in recent weeks to re-emphasise its claim over the Indian state.

"China has persisted with its senseless attempts to rename places in the Indian state of Arunachal Pradesh. We firmly reject such attempts. Assigning invented names will not alter the reality that Arunachal Pradesh is, has been, and will always be an integral and inalienable part of India," MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal was quoted as saying in the statement.

On March 28, India said that Beijing may "repeat its baseless claims" as many times as it wants but that is not going to change New Delhi's position that Arunachal Pradesh "was, is and will always remain" an integral and inalienable part of the country.

Jaiswal had said this during his weekly press briefing, in response to a query on China continuing to harp on its claim over Arunachal Pradesh. His comments at the briefing had come days after Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lin Jian had reiterated China's claim. 

(Inputs from PTI. Except for the headline, Republic has not edited the content)

Published April 2nd, 2024 at 11:24 IST

