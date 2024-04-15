The EAM expressed concern about the situation of 17 Indian crew members on the detained ship by Iran and requested assistance from the Islamic Republic in this regard | Image:PTI

Tehran: The Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian said that Tehran has agreed to soon allow Indian government officials to meet with the 17 Indian crew on board the MSC Aries, the cargo ship near the Strait of Hormuz.

#BREAKING | As Jaishankar dials Iranian counterpart, Indian officials have been granted access to 17 Indian crew members of a seized Israeli cargo ship. They are in Iranian custody since Saturday



https://t.co/JU7FOwLVG8#Jaishankar…

The assurance from the Iranian counterpart comes after the EAM expressed concern about the situation of 17 Indian crew members on the detained ship by Iran and requested assistance from the Islamic Republic for the same. He also talked about the ongoing tensions in West Asia.

"Took up the release of 17 Indian crew members of MSC Aries. Discussed the current situation in the region. Stressed the importance of avoiding escalation, exercising restraint and returning to diplomacy. Agreed to remain in touch,” Jaishankar tweeted.

Spoke to Iranian FM @Amirabdolahian this evening.



Took up the release of 17 Indian crew members of MSC Aries.



Discussed the current situation in the region. Stressed the importance of avoiding escalation, exercising restraint and returning to diplomacy.



Agreed to remain…

However, ther latter defended his country's "legitimate defence," over attacking Israel with nearly 300 drones and missiles.

After the meeting concluded, Jaishankar posted, “Just concluded a conversation with Israel FM @Israel_katz . Shared our concern at the developments yesterday. Discussed the larger regional situation. Agreed to stay in touch.”

The Israel-linked cargo ship 'MSC Aries' was seized by Iran on Saturday near the Strait of Hormuz in which reportedly 17 Indian nationals are onboard. Iran seized the ship as it was over suspicion to be associated with Israel. The MSC Aries is one of the world's biggest cargo shipping lines.

