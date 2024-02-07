Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 22nd, 2024 at 08:48 IST

Israeli Envoy to India Poses with Replica of Ram Mandir, Extends Heartfelt Greetings

Israeli ambassador to India, Naor Gilon extend heartfelt greetings as India gears up to witness the grand Pran Pratishtha ceremony.

Digital Desk
Israeli ambassador to India Naor Gilon poses with a replica of Ram Mandir
Israeli ambassador to India Naor Gilon poses with a replica of Ram Mandir | Image:X - @NaorGilon/ Republic
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi - As India awaits with bated breath to witness the glorious Pran Pratishtha Ceremony, Israeli ambassador to India, Naor Gilon extend heartfelt greetings on the historic occasion. On Monday, the Israeli diplomat took to X, formally known as Twitter to express his excitement over the grand event. Gilon also shared his photograph of the replica model of the Ram Temple to commemorate the historic celebration. Israel has had close ties with India from time immemorial. When the ongoing Israel-Hamas war broke out on October 7, India was among the first set of countries that insisted that Israel had the “right to defend itself”. 

“Hearty greetings to the people of India on this auspicious occasion of #RamMandirPranPratishtha. This is a historic moment for devotees across the world,” Gilon wrote on X, formally known as Twitter. “I look forward to seeing #RamMandir in #Ayodhya soon; Surely it will be more grand and beautiful than this model I have,” he added. Gilon will be one of the foreign dignitaries who is scheduled to attend the grand ceremony. 

Advertisement

Indian diaspora across the globe gear up for grand celebrations

Several rallies and ceremonies were organised by the Indian diaspora in the UK, US, Nepal, etc. Since the commencement of the festivities, several Hindu groups organised rallies and prayers to commemorate the event.  According to ANI, the 'Mangal Kalash' from Ayodhya is touring all across the United Kingdom and
reached the Slough Hindu Temple on Sunday, a day before the Pran Pratishtha ceremony. Ahead of the
ceremony, 250 Hindu temples in the United Kingdom got decked up to commemorate the historic
event. The festivities were not only limited to the temples in the country. Several community events,
car rallies and special 'aarti' to 'Akhanda Ramayan' recitations were conducted by Hindu communities
in the UK. Many people even went on to call it the “Second Diwali” which will mark the “return” of the Lord
Rama to his “rightful abode”. 

Advertisement

Meanwhile, several billboards were raised across the United States to spread awareness of the event. Not only this, the members of the ‘Oversees Friends of Ram Mandir’ went on to distribute Laddoos at New York's famous Times Square. "We never thought that we would witness this divine day in our lifetime. The Pran Pratishtha ceremony will take place very soon. People in Times Square are also celebrating this and the place is looking no less than Ayodhya. People of the Indian diaspora are celebrating this event at various places," Prem Bhandari told the ANI on Sunday. "Lord Ram is returning after 'vanvaas' (exile) and all this is taking place due to the leadership of PM Modi. He has made the whole atmosphere in 'Rammay' across the world. He has connected not just 140 crore people but the Indian diaspora abroad too with this event. This day is no less than Diwali," he added. Bhandari went on to laud Prime Minister Narendra Modi for connecting people across the globe for the event. As per the reports, the Indian diaspora in the United States has planned dozens of events across the country to celebrate the grand spectacle.  The US chapter of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) also collaborated with other Hindu communities to set up more than 40 billboards across 10 states, ANI reported.  

Advertisement

Published January 22nd, 2024 at 08:48 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Republic DigitalWorld NewsNarendra ModiAmit ShahRam Mandir
Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

an hour ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

an hour ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

an hour ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

an hour ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

5 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

21 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Modi 3.0 Inevitable, Confident PM Outlines Vision For 3rd Term

    India News9 minutes ago

  2. Suspicious Boat from Kuwait Lands in Mumbai, 3 Held

    India News10 minutes ago

  3. 15 Years Of Dev D: Abhay Envisioned Different Ending For Film

    Entertainment11 minutes ago

  4. Eagle Trailer Out, Ravi Teja Goes All Guns Blazing In Action-packed Film

    Entertainment15 minutes ago

  5. BREAKING: Historic UCC Bill Passed in Uttarakhand Assembly

    Videos16 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement