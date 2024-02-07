Israeli Envoy to India Poses with Replica of Ram Mandir, Extends Heartfelt Greetings

Advertisement

New Delhi - As India awaits with bated breath to witness the glorious Pran Pratishtha Ceremony, Israeli ambassador to India, Naor Gilon extend heartfelt greetings on the historic occasion. On Monday, the Israeli diplomat took to X, formally known as Twitter to express his excitement over the grand event. Gilon also shared his photograph of the replica model of the Ram Temple to commemorate the historic celebration. Israel has had close ties with India from time immemorial. When the ongoing Israel-Hamas war broke out on October 7, India was among the first set of countries that insisted that Israel had the “right to defend itself”.

“Hearty greetings to the people of India on this auspicious occasion of #RamMandirPranPratishtha. This is a historic moment for devotees across the world,” Gilon wrote on X, formally known as Twitter. “I look forward to seeing #RamMandir in #Ayodhya soon; Surely it will be more grand and beautiful than this model I have,” he added. Gilon will be one of the foreign dignitaries who is scheduled to attend the grand ceremony.

Indian diaspora across the globe gear up for grand celebrations

Several rallies and ceremonies were organised by the Indian diaspora in the UK, US, Nepal, etc. Since the commencement of the festivities, several Hindu groups organised rallies and prayers to commemorate the event. According to ANI, the 'Mangal Kalash' from Ayodhya is touring all across the United Kingdom and

reached the Slough Hindu Temple on Sunday, a day before the Pran Pratishtha ceremony. Ahead of the

ceremony, 250 Hindu temples in the United Kingdom got decked up to commemorate the historic

event. The festivities were not only limited to the temples in the country. Several community events,

car rallies and special 'aarti' to 'Akhanda Ramayan' recitations were conducted by Hindu communities

in the UK. Many people even went on to call it the “Second Diwali” which will mark the “return” of the Lord

Rama to his “rightful abode”.

Meanwhile, several billboards were raised across the United States to spread awareness of the event. Not only this, the members of the ‘Oversees Friends of Ram Mandir’ went on to distribute Laddoos at New York's famous Times Square. "We never thought that we would witness this divine day in our lifetime. The Pran Pratishtha ceremony will take place very soon. People in Times Square are also celebrating this and the place is looking no less than Ayodhya. People of the Indian diaspora are celebrating this event at various places," Prem Bhandari told the ANI on Sunday. "Lord Ram is returning after 'vanvaas' (exile) and all this is taking place due to the leadership of PM Modi. He has made the whole atmosphere in 'Rammay' across the world. He has connected not just 140 crore people but the Indian diaspora abroad too with this event. This day is no less than Diwali," he added. Bhandari went on to laud Prime Minister Narendra Modi for connecting people across the globe for the event. As per the reports, the Indian diaspora in the United States has planned dozens of events across the country to celebrate the grand spectacle. The US chapter of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) also collaborated with other Hindu communities to set up more than 40 billboards across 10 states, ANI reported.