Advertisement

New Delhi – Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded the “strong and vibrant” India-Mauritius as he and Mauritius PM Pravind Jugnauth jointly inaugurated St James Jetty, in Mauritius. During a virtual session on Thursday, PM Modi pointed out that India and Mauritius held five meetings in the last 6 months. He also noted that since both nations are part of the Global South, the countries share “common priorities”. On Thursday, the two leaders inaugurated the new Airstrip and St James Jetty along with six other community development projects at the Agalega Island in Mauritius.

“In the last 6 months, this is the fifth meeting between us. This the proof of a vibrant, strong and unique partnership between India and Mauritius. Being members of Global South our priorities are common,” the Prime Minister said during the virtual inauguration on Thursday. The Prime Minister lauded the ties between two nations and insisted that in the last 10 years, the India-Mauritius ties have headed towards an “unprecedented direction”. “In the past 10 years, India-Mauritius ties have got unprecedented direction. We achieved new highs in this relationship. We have a new form of scientific and historical connections...development partnership has been the key pillar of our relationship,” Prime Minister averred. The Indian premier assured that India has always respected the needs of Mauritius.

Advertisement

#LIVE | Mauritius an important partner of our 'Neighbourhood First' policy. In the last 6 months, this is the fifth meeting between us. This the proof of a vibrant, strong and unique partnership between India and Mauritius. Being members of Global South our priorities are common:… pic.twitter.com/3u2X46RgWf — Republic (@republic) February 29, 2024

Meanwhile, Mauritius PM Pravind Kumar Jugnauth expressed gratitude and thanked the Indian Prime Minister for giving special consideration to Mauritius. “PM Narendra Modi, I wish to convey to you the profound gratitude of the govt and the people of Mauritius, for the special consideration you have given our country ever since you assumed the responsibility as PM of India. As your brilliant leadership...radiates across the world, people of India and Indian diaspora have established themselves as a global powerhouse of values, knowledge and success,” he said.

Advertisement

Projects aim to strengthen connectivity

According to ANI, the infrastructure project aims to strengthen the connectivity of Agalega with mainland Mauritius and strengthen the maritime security in the region. “The inauguration of these projects is a testimony to the robust and decades-old development partnership between India and Mauritius,” the prime minister's office said in a statement. "The projects will fulfil the demand for better connectivity between mainland Mauritius and Agalega, strengthen maritime security and foster socio-economic development," the statement further read.

Advertisement

It is important to note that the inauguration of these projects came after the recent launch of Unified Payments Interface (UPI) and RuPay Card services in Mauritius by PM Modi and Mauritius counterpart Jugnauth on February 12. At the launch event, Prime Minister Modi said that India's Unified Payment Interface (UPI) is implementing new responsibilities of uniting partners with India. "Today is a special day for three friendly countries in the Indian Ocean region. Today we are connecting our historical relations in a modern digital way. This is proof of our commitment to the development of our people," PM Modi said in a virtual ceremony that launched UPI services in Sri Lanka and Mauritius. "Through Fintech connectivity, not only cross-border transactions but also cross-border connections will be strengthened. India's Unified Payments Interface i.e. UPI is now performing a new responsibility - Uniting Partners with India," he added.