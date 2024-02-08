Advertisement

New Delhi: No major issue in the world is decided without some consultation with India, Union Minister for External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar said at an event in Nagpur on Friday, news agency ANI reported. “We have changed and the world’s view of us has changed", Jaishankar reportedly said at ‘Manthan’ - the Townhall meeting that was organized in Maharashtra's Nagpur.

Responding to a question about a permanent seat for India at the UNSC, Jaishankar said: “With each passing year, the feeling in the world is that India should be there, and I can feel that support”.

Advertisement

“The world does not give things easily and generously, [and therefore] sometimes [just] you have to take it”, ANI quoted Jaishankar as saying.

On India being a part of different groupings including the Quad and the BRICS, the minister reportedly said: “Because we are independent, we need to learn how to manage our interests by dealing with different people”.

Advertisement



