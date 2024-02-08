Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 13th, 2024 at 16:26 IST

No Major Issue in the World Is Decided Without Consultation With India, EAM S Jaishankar Says

On permanent seat for India at UNSC, the EAM said: "with each passing year, the feeling in the world is that India should be there, & I can feel that support”.

Kriti Dhingra
EAM Jaishankar on PM Modi's 'chemistry' & 'credibility' with world leaders
EAM Jaishankar on PM Modi's 'chemistry' & 'credibility' with world leaders | Image:PTI/File
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
New Delhi: No major issue in the world is decided without some consultation with India, Union Minister for External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar said at an event in Nagpur on Friday, news agency ANI reported. “We have changed and the world’s view of us has changed", Jaishankar reportedly said at ‘Manthan’ - the Townhall meeting that was organized in Maharashtra's Nagpur.

Responding to a question about a permanent seat for India at the UNSC, Jaishankar said: “With each passing year, the feeling in the world is that India should be there, and I can feel that support”.

“The world does not give things easily and generously, [and therefore] sometimes [just] you have to take it”, ANI quoted Jaishankar as saying.

On India being a part of different groupings including the Quad and the BRICS, the minister reportedly said: “Because we are independent, we need to learn how to manage our interests by dealing with different people”.

