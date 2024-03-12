×

Updated March 12th, 2024 at 09:31 IST

NSA Ajit Doval Holds Talks With Israel's PM Benjamin Netanyahu, Discusses Hostage Situation in Gaza

National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval on Monday met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and discussed the ongoing Israel-Hamas war.

Reported by: Bhagyasree Sengupta
NSA Ajit Doval with Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu
NSA Ajit Doval with Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu | Image:X - @IsraeliPM
  • 3 min read
Tel Aviv – National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval on Monday met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and discussed the ongoing Israel-Hamas war that has led to a humanitarian crisis in Gaza. The Israeli Prime Minister's office confirmed that the meeting between the two leaders took place on Sunday and the parties also discussed the efforts to release hostages and provide humanitarian assistance. The meeting came hours after the Israeli premier reiterated his intention to conduct a ground operation in the city of Rafah. 

“Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met today with Indian National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and updated him on recent developments in the fighting in the Gaza Strip. The sides also discussed the effort to release the hostages and the issue of humanitarian assistance,” the Israeli Prime Minister's office wrote on X. “The Director of the National Security Council, the Prime Minister's Foreign Policy Advisor and the Indian Ambassador to Israel also participated in the meeting,” the office mentioned in a subsequent tweet and shared glimpses from the meeting. It is pertinent to know that when the October 7 massacre rocked Israel, India was one of the first nations to make it clear that Israel had the “right to defend itself.”

October 7 will never happen again: Netanyahu 

On Sunday, the Israeli premier insisted that the Jewish nation wants to ensure that an attack similar to the October 7 massacre won't happen again. "We'll go there. We're not going to leave. You know, I have a red line. Do you know what the red line is? That October 7 doesn't happen again. Never happens again. And to do that, we have to complete the destruction of the Hamas terrorist army," he said. Netanyahu was referring to Biden's interview with MSNBC, in which he insisted that Israel's operation in Rafah would be like “crossing the Red Line”. The Israeli premier also noted that the operation in the city of Rafah would take less than two months. However, he refused to provide any specific timeline on the matter. 

He went on to state that Biden was wrong when he said that Israeli forces' action  is “hurting Israel more than helping.” "I don't know exactly what the president meant, but if he meant by that, that I'm pursuing private policies against the wish of the majority of Israelis, and that this is hurting the interests of Israel then he's wrong on both counts," Netanyahu said in an interview with Politico.

Published March 12th, 2024 at 09:31 IST

