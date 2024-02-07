'Old Domination has not Let Go,' EAM Jaishankar Accuses West of 'Weaponising Globalisation'

Advertisement

Lagos - While elucidating some of the drawbacks of globalisation in its current form, External Affairs Minister Dr S. Jaishankar accused the West of using it as a “weapon” and presenting a “distorted” picture of the diverse world. The proclamation from the EAM came on Monday when he was giving a keynote address at the Nigerian Institute of International Affairs in Lagos. While Jaishankar acknowledged that there are several positive outcomes of globalization, he emphasised that the West have been “weaponising” the whole concept. The veteran diplomat went on to designate, currency, trade, and tourism as "weapons."

In his keynote speech, Jaishankar noted that the world order which was established in 1945 still persists and reiterated that those who are currently in control of this world order are reluctant to change it by creating more opportunities for others. "When I spoke about globalization and concentration a different challenge emerging out of that is how globalization itself has been weaponized that today currency is a weapon, trade is a weapon, tourism is a weapon, that dominant players may be dominant as producers they may be dominant as consumers that they often with very little hesitation leverage their market shares on the global system for their particular national purpose and of course underlying all of this since this is an Institute dealing with International Affairs is a challenge that we know very well which is a world order that was devised in 1945 when the members of the United Nations were roughly 25 per cent of what they are today and that world order continues obstinately because those who are in the driving seat don't want to create more seats for other people to be at that engine."

While slamming the age-old institutions established by the West with little to no changes, the EAM insisted that restoring diversity should be the “collective objective” of the world. “The global agenda in many ways today is about restoring the world to its natural diversity because the world was diverse the world is diverse it was distorted by the period of Western domination and in a post-colonial world today restoring that natural diversity is actually a collective objective. Now what are the challenges to that process one of course is while many of us attained independence we have all built our Nations and societies,” he averred.

EAM compares West's reluctance to a new kind of Imperialism

During his address, the veteran diplomat alluded to a new kind of imperialism that persists in the modern world. “The reality is also that the old domination has not let go that in different ways it may not be the imperialism of the 19th and early 20th century but in different ways today many of those who dominated the world for the last 200 to 300 years continue to do so with new instruments with new regimes with different techniques and how do we contest that how do we overcome that how do we make sure the world is a fairer place that is challenge number one". From here, Jaishankar shifted his focus to the concept of globalisation. In his address to a gathering of young scholars, Jaishankar noted that globalisation always existed in the world. However, he emphasised that the globalisation of today is a “combination of Economics of interdependence of interpenetration of a shared common dependence or technology of a degree of mobility.”

Having said that the EAM reiterated how globalisation in its current shape or form has also led to “deep economic concentrations,” so much so that the whole world is currently dependent on the production of a few geographies. "Now while globalization has had many positive results. It has also undeniably led to such deep economic concentrations that much of the world today depends on the production of a few geographies. Now it worked when we believed that the entire world could be run in the manner in which Japanese cars are produced in Nagoya and that everything came just in time to meet the requirements of the day. We were wrong but we didn't know it and then COVID came and COVID brought home to every one of us the most basic things of our life," he said. Jaishankar supported his argument by mentioning how the world was heavily dependent on the suppliers and producers of crucial supplies during the deadly COVID-19 pandemic.

Jaishankar elucidates how the Russia-Ukraine war polarised the world

While throwing light on some of the challenges India faced while holding to the G20 Presidency, Jaishankar mentioned that the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war polarised the world and divided it into East and West. "We in India know it particularly strongly and recently because we struggled with it during our G20 presidency that a conflict such as the one taking place in Ukraine has polarised the East and the West. The developmental issues have polarized the North and the South so how do we today talk of a global agenda when the globe itself is so divided that is a challenge in itself," Jaishankar said.

"There are of course the traditional what are called global issues. These are challenges which threaten every nation but are bigger than what could be contained within the borders so it could be terrorism, a challenge which I know Nigeria has had to experience in its own way like we have had to in a different way or maritime security, piracy, challenges of course of climate events that we are seeing more and more frequently. So, these are some of the challenges that we have to overcome if you have to really get along with the global agenda some as I said are traditional some have evolved some are more recent," he concluded. Jaishankar was on a visit to Nigeria from January 21-23. During his visit, he co-chaired the 6th India-Nigeria Joint Commission Meeting (JCM) with his counterpart and met with other leaders.