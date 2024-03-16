Advertisement

New York – While delivering India's stance on the adoption of the resolution on 'Measures to combat Islamophobia' at the United Nations General Assembly, India's permanent representative to the United Nations Ruchira Kamboj highlighted the persistence of religious phobia in the contemporary world. During her keynote address to the UN General Assembly, Kamboj maintained that India is a “proud champion of pluralism”. While Kamboj acknowledged that combating Islamophobia is undoubtedly significant, she emphasised that allocating resources solely to combat Islamophobia and neglecting other religious discrimination would inadvertently perpetuate a "sense of exclusion”.

“India as a proud champion of pluralism firmly upholds the principle of equal protection & promotion of all religions & all faiths...Crucial to acknowledge phobias extend beyond Abrahamic religions...Evidence shows over decades followers of non-Abrahamic religion have also been affected by religious phobia,” the Indian official said in her address to the UNGA on Friday. “This has led to contemporary forms of religious phobia, particularly anti-Hindu, anti-Buddhist, and anti-Sikh elements. These contemporary forms of religious phobia are evident in the increasing attacks on religious places such as Gurudwaras, monasteries and temples,” she added. Kamboj maintained that one needs to acknowledge and address other kinds of religious phobias circulating around the world. Kamboj mentioned that India believes in giving equal respect to all religions.

India urges the UN to acknowledge the prevalence of all religious phobia

During her address, the Indian envoy insisted that the United Nations should acknowledge the prevalence of other religious phobias rather than singling out just one religion. “It is time that we acknowledge the prevalence of religious phobia rather than just singling out one. In this context, I would ask all member states to consider the broader scope of religious discrimination that persists globally,” she said. Kamboj also elucidated the budgetary implication of such a position. “Moreover, the substantial budgetary implication of establishing such a position prompts us to pause and reflect on whether this is the most effective use of resources. Could we not achieve a greater impact on a more inclusive approach that addresses religious discrimination in its entirety? Therefore we are in principle opposed to the creation of the post of special envoy on the basis of a special resolution," Kamboj averred.

The resolution was eventually adopted by a vote of 113 in favour to none against, with 44 abstentions. However, the assembly rejected two amendments proposed by a group of European nations. Meanwhile, the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) President Dennis Francis urged the international community to condemn racism and xenophobia in all its forms and manifestations. "States have the primary obligation to protect and defend all human rights for all - and to eradicate all forms of racism and discrimination. But, as responsible global citizens, we, individually, are also duty bound to contribute to combating any form of discrimination; any form of incitement to hatred and violence against Muslims, and by extension, against persons of other belief systems," Francis said in a video message. "This is particularly important at this moment, in the context of the ongoing military confrontation in the Middle East - which has led to an alarming rise in both Islamophobia and antisemitism around the world. As President of the General Assembly, I stand firmly against racism and all forms of discrimination and call upon the entire international community and on civil society to repudiate racism and xenophobia in all its forms and manifestations, including islamophobia," he added.